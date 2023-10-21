RBL Bank Q2 results: Net profit rises 46% YoY to ₹294 crore, net interest income up by 26%
RBL Bank Q2 results: RBL Bank released their July-September quarter results on Saturday and reported a 46% year-on-year jump in their net profits which jumped to ₹294 crore during Q2FY24 from ₹202 crore during the same quarter last fiscal. The net interest income (NII) of the RBL Bank grew 26% YoY to ₹1,475 crore while the revenue of the bank witnessed a YoY jump of 24% to ₹2,179 crore.