RBL Bank Q3: Net profit up by 33% to ₹209 cr; NII by14%1 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 04:31 PM IST
The net interest income (NII) up by 14 % during the third quarter to ₹1,148 crore as against ₹1,010 crore in the same quarter last year.
Private lender RBL Bank on Friday reported net profit for December 2022 quarter at ₹208.97 crore, up by 33% . It was ₹156.1 crore in the year-ago period.
