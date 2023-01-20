RBL Bank Q3: Net profit up by 33% to 209 cr; NII by14%

“We have had another quarter of improving operating performance and we are confident of continuing this trend in coming quarters. Our Business growth, driven by granular advances and deposits growth, continues to improve, in line with our strategy and execution. Our initiatives over the last six months on new product launches, and scale up of granular retail products are also starting to bear fruit. As these products scale up, we expect growth to become more broad based. Our asset quality and capital position continues to be healthy giving us the runway to accelerate profitable growth of the balance sheet," said R Subramaniakumar, MD&CEO, RBL Bank.