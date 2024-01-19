RBL Bank Q3 Results: Net profit rises 11% to ₹233 crore, NII up 35% at ₹1,546 crore
RBL Bank Q3 Results: The private sector lender's net interest income (NII) in the third quarter of current fiscal rose 35 per cent to ₹1,546 crore, compared to ₹1,277 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.
RBL Bank Q3 Results: RBL Bank announced its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q3FY24) on January 19, reporting a rise of 11 per cent in net profit ₹233 crore, compared to ₹209 crore in the year-ago period.
