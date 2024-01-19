 RBL Bank Q3 Results: Net profit rises 11% to ₹233 crore, NII up 35% at ₹1,546 crore | Mint
RBL Bank Q3 Results: Net profit rises 11% to ₹233 crore, NII up 35% at ₹1,546 crore

RBL Bank Q3 Results: The private sector lender's net interest income (NII) in the third quarter of current fiscal rose 35 per cent to ₹1,546 crore, compared to ₹1,277 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

RBL Bank reported a net profit of 233 crore in the December quarter

RBL Bank Q3 Results: RBL Bank announced its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q3FY24) on January 19, reporting a rise of 11 per cent in net profit 233 crore, compared to 209 crore in the year-ago period.

The private sector lender's net interest income (NII) in the third quarter of current fiscal rose 35 per cent to 1,546 crore, compared to 1,277 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The bank's gross non-performing asset (NPA) stood at 3.12 per cent, down from 3.61 percent recorded in the same quarter last year. The net NPA for the December quarter stood at 0.8 per cent compared to 1.18 per cent in the year-ago period.

Shares of RBL Bank settled 1.59 per cent lower at 265.70 apiece on the BSE.

 

 

Published: 19 Jan 2024, 03:58 PM IST
