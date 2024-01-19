Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  RBL Bank Q3 Results: Net profit rises 11% to 233 crore, NII up 35% at 1,546 crore

RBL Bank Q3 Results: Net profit rises 11% to 233 crore, NII up 35% at 1,546 crore

Livemint

  • RBL Bank Q3 Results: The private sector lender's net interest income (NII) in the third quarter of current fiscal rose 35 per cent to 1,546 crore, compared to 1,277 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

RBL Bank reported a net profit of 233 crore in the December quarter

RBL Bank Q3 Results: RBL Bank announced its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q3FY24) on January 19, reporting a rise of 11 per cent in net profit 233 crore, compared to 209 crore in the year-ago period.

The private sector lender's net interest income (NII) in the third quarter of current fiscal rose 35 per cent to 1,546 crore, compared to 1,277 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The bank's gross non-performing asset (NPA) stood at 3.12 per cent, down from 3.61 percent recorded in the same quarter last year. The net NPA for the December quarter stood at 0.8 per cent compared to 1.18 per cent in the year-ago period.

Shares of RBL Bank settled 1.59 per cent lower at 265.70 apiece on the BSE.

THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.