RBL Bank Q3 results: Net profit rises 110% to 147 cr, asset quality improves

Private sector RBL Bank on Thursday posted a 110% rise in its net profit year-on-year at ₹147.1 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2020. In the corresponding quarter, the Mumbai-headquartered bank posted a net profit of ₹6,995 crore.

Its total revenue grew by 6% year-on-year to ₹1,488 crore as against ₹1,388 crore a year ago, RBL Bank said in a regulatory filing. The net interest income fell 2% to ₹932 crore.

The bank's gross non-performing assets fell to 1.84% of the gross advances at the December quarter, compared to 3.33% in the corresponding quarter last year. Net NPAs also fell 0.71% as against 2.07% in the year-ago period.

The December-quarter provisions and contingencies stood at ₹610 crore versus 623 crore year ago.

RBL also said that its Q3 asset quality improved on a sequential basis in absolute as well as percentage terms.

"COVID-19 is a global pandemic, which continues to spread across the globe and has contributed to increase in volatility in financial markets and an unprecedented level of disruption on socio-economic activities. The extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic will impact the Bank's operations and asset quality will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain," the private lender said in a regulatory filing.

During the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2020, the bank has raised additional capital of ₹156,600 lakh on preferential basis through an issuance of 88,474,577 fresh equity share of face value of ₹10 each at a price of ₹177.

Commenting on the performance Vishwavir Ahuja, MD & CEO, RBL Bank said “Our operating performance this quarter has been quite satisfactory. Our capital and liquidity levels continue to be robust. It has been heartening to see the growth in the deposit franchise and we continue to grow granular deposits and reducing our funding and operating costs this financial year, making us more competitive as an institution. This should stand us in good stead particularly as we have a couple of market leading businesses, where we see growth revival happening. Having said that, we are monitoring the recovery in the economy and are cautiously optimistic."













