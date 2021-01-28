RBL Bank Q3 results: Net profit rises 110% to 147 cr, asset quality improves

Commenting on the performance Vishwavir Ahuja, MD & CEO, RBL Bank said “Our operating performance this quarter has been quite satisfactory. Our capital and liquidity levels continue to be robust. It has been heartening to see the growth in the deposit franchise and we continue to grow granular deposits and reducing our funding and operating costs this financial year, making us more competitive as an institution. This should stand us in good stead particularly as we have a couple of market leading businesses, where we see growth revival happening. Having said that, we are monitoring the recovery in the economy and are cautiously optimistic."