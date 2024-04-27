RBL Bank Q4 results 2024: The board of directors of RBL Bank today declared the fourth quarter results for the financial year 2023-24. The company board declared strong operating profit growth of 49 percent in year-on-year (YoY) terms, whereas its net profit and deposits grew 30 percent and 22 percent respectively. The board of directors of the private lender also declared a ₹1.50 dividend for the eligible shareholders while announcing its Q4 results today.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!