Active Stocks
Fri Apr 26 2024 15:54:22
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 165.85 -1.04%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,608.40 -2.11%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 464.65 0.79%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 439.95 0.56%
  1. Tech Mahindra share price
  2. 1,277.45 7.34%
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  RBL Bank Q4 results 2024: Net profit grows 30% YoY, deposits up 22%; declares 1.50 per share dividend
BackBack
Breaking News

RBL Bank Q4 results 2024: Net profit grows 30% YoY, deposits up 22%; declares ₹1.50 per share dividend

Asit Manohar

RBL Bank Q4 results 2024: The private lender has declared strong operating profit growth of 49% YoY and ₹1.50 per share dividend for the eligible shareholders

Mint ImagePremium
Mint Image

RBL Bank Q4 results 2024: The board of directors of RBL Bank today declared the fourth quarter results for the financial year 2023-24. The company board declared strong operating profit growth of 49 percent in year-on-year (YoY) terms, whereas its net profit and deposits grew 30 percent and 22 percent respectively. The board of directors of the private lender also declared a 1.50 dividend for the eligible shareholders while announcing its Q4 results today.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 27 Apr 2024, 01:05 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue