Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  RBL Bank Q4 results 2024: Net profit grows 30% YoY, deposits up 22%; declares 1.50 per share dividend
RBL Bank Q4 results 2024: Net profit grows 30% YoY, deposits up 22%; declares ₹1.50 per share dividend

Asit Manohar

  • RBL Bank Q4 results 2024: The private lender has declared strong operating profit growth of 49% YoY and 1.50 per share dividend for the eligible shareholders

Mint Image

RBL Bank Q4 results 2024: The board of directors of RBL Bank today declared the fourth quarter results for the financial year 2023-24. The company board declared strong operating profit growth of 49 percent in year-on-year (YoY) terms, whereas its net profit and deposits grew 30 percent and 22 percent respectively. The board of directors of the private lender also declared a 1.50 dividend for the eligible shareholders while announcing its Q4 results today.

Asit Manohar

