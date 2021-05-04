RBL Bank reports 34% drop in Q4 net profit as provisions rise

The bank’s net interest margin (NIM), a key measure of profitability, stood at 4.17% in the March quarter, down 2 basis points (bps) sequentially. Its net interest income (NII) or the difference between interest earned and expended declined 11% y-o-y to ₹906 crore in Q4 FY21. The bank said there was an interest reversal of ₹85 crore in Q4 and a similar quantum in Q3 as well. That apart, Q4 also saw an additional burden of ₹13 crore for compound interest waiver for the six-month moratorium period.