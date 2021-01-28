RBL Bank reports 147 crore in Q3 as provisions decline

Mumbai: Private sector lender RBL Bank Ltd on Thursday reported more than doubling of its December net profit, at ₹147 crore on the back of a decline in total expenditure, and lower provisions.

Its profits were higher than ₹137 crore estimated by a Bloomberg poll of nine analysts. The bank’s total provisions stood at ₹610 crore in Q3 FY21, down 2% from the same period last year. Its total expenditure, excluding provisions stood at ₹1,755 crore, down 9% on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis.

The bank’s net interest margin (NIM), a key measure of profitability, stood at 4.19% in the December quarter, down 15 basis points (bps) sequentially. Its net interest income (NII) or the difference between interest earned and expended declined 2% y-o-y to ₹908 crore in Q3 FY21.

“This is a comment I made very clearly in the last quarter that for two quarters, because of interest reversals, you will see NIMs coming down. Next quarter you will see NIMs going up again into normal territory," said Vishwavir Ahuja, managing director and chief executive, RBL Bank.

As a percentage of total loans, gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at 1.84%, compared to 3.34% in the previous quarter. Its net NPAs were at 0.71% in the December quarter, compared to 1.38% in the previous quarter. However, had it not been for a 3 September Supreme Court order barring classification of certain loans as bad, RBL Bank’s gross bad loans would have touched 4.57%.

Including these proforma bad loans, retail NPAs increased to 1,607.7 crore in the December quarter, up from ₹572.7 crore in the same period last year.

The bank said that retail borrowers have been hit hard by the covid-19 pandemic and therefore it was expected that retail will show some losses this year and revert to normal while the pandemic recedes. It added that what is being witnessed today is as per expectation of what was supposed to happen in the retail portfolio.

RBL Bank’s total deposits rose 4% y-o-y to ₹67,184 crore in Q3 FY21. Its current and savings account (Casa) deposits grew 24% y-o-y and ₹20,867 crore in the December quarter. Its total advances stood at ₹56,444 crore as on 31 December 2020, down 5% y-o-y, led by a 25% y-o-y decline in wholesale advances. Retail loans witnessed a growth of 16% in Q3 FY21 against the same period last year.

Shares of RBL Bank on BSE closed at ₹215 on Thursday, down 1.62% from its previous close.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via