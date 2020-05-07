Home > Companies > Company Results > RBL Bank's Q4 net profit dips 54% as provisions treble

Private sector lender RBL Bank Ltd on Thursday reported a 54% decline in its March quarter net profit to 114.3 crore on the back of higher provisions.

Its profits were lower than 115.4 crore estimated by a Bloomberg poll of nine analysts.

The bank’s total provisions trebled on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis and stood at 614 crore in Q4 FY20. It holds 107.95 crore of provisions in excess of what RBI has mandated for covid-19 related moratorium.

“We have identified sectors like airlines, real estate, auto and entertainment which are likely to be most impacted by covid-19. Some of these sectors might need more than a year to bounce back. However, our exposure to these sectors are pretty low," said Vishwavir Ahuja, chief executive, RBL Bank.

The bank’s net interest margin (NIM), a key measure of profitability, stood at 4.93% in the March quarter. Its net interest income (NII) or the difference between interest earned and expended grew 38% y-o-y to 1,021 crore in Q4 FY20.

As a percentage of total loans, gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at 3.62%, as compared to 3.33% in the previous quarter and 1.38% in the same quarter a year ago. Net NPAs were at 2.05% in the March quarter, compared to 2.07% in the previous quarter and 0.69% in the same quarter last year.

“One-third of our book is under the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) three-month moratorium. On the credit card side, we offered it to all customers but 13% of them availed of it. Our NBFC clients do not need a moratorium and we have provided the repayment deferment only to the micro finance institutions (MFIs)," said Ahuja.

The bank’s deposits fell 1% y-o-y to 57,812 crore in Q4 FY20. Its current and savings account (Casa) deposits grew 17% y-o-y and 2% sequentially to 17,116 crore in the March quarter. The share of retail term deposits and Casa in the total deposits was 59% as of 31 March.

RBL Bank’s advances increased 7% to 58,019.05 crore. Its non-wholesale advances grew 35% y-o-y to 32,525 crore and accounted for 56% of the net advances of the bank. Within non-wholesale advances, retail assets grew 41% y-o-y to 23,181 crore. Its capital adequacy ratio as per Basel III was at 16.45% against 13.46% in the same period last year.

Shares of RBL Bank closed at 128.90 on the BSE on Thursday, down 2.46% from its previous close, while India’s benchmark Sensex index fell 0.76% to close at 31,443.38 points.

