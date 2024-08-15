Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  RDB Rasayans Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 10.09% YoY

RDB Rasayans Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 10.09% YoY

Livemint

RDB Rasayans Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 134.08% YoY & profit increased by 10.09% YoY

RDB Rasayans Q1 Results Live

RDB Rasayans Q1 Results Live : RDB Rasayans declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024, showcasing a significant improvement in their financial performance. The company's revenue for the quarter surged by an impressive 134.08% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit rose by 10.09% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 134.54% and the profit increased by 28.49%.

In terms of expenses, the company reported a decline in Selling, General & Administrative expenses by 13.47% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ), although these expenses saw a 25.68% increase on a year-over-year basis. This indicates that the company has managed to control its costs effectively in the short term.

The operating income for RDB Rasayans was up by 67.69% QoQ but experienced a decline of 20.37% YoY. This mixed performance suggests that while the company has seen substantial growth in the immediate past quarter, there are challenges compared to the same period last year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 4.14, marking a 10.11% increase YoY. This increase in EPS is a positive sign for shareholders, indicating improved profitability on a per-share basis.

RDB Rasayans has delivered notable returns to its investors. The company has provided a 5.23% return in the last week, a 7.13% return over the past six months, and an impressive 35.91% year-to-date return. These figures reflect the company's strong performance and investor confidence.

Currently, RDB Rasayans has a market capitalization of 293.98 Crores. The company's stock has a 52-week high of 185 and a 52-week low of 97.05, showing a broad range of stock price movement over the past year.

RDB Rasayans Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue61.2826.13+134.54%26.18+134.08%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.93.36-13.47%2.31+25.68%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.30.31-5.13%0.32-6.15%
Total Operating Expense56.8223.46+142.14%20.57+176.22%
Operating Income4.472.67+67.69%5.61-20.37%
Net Income Before Taxes107.55+32.43%8.89+12.42%
Net Income7.335.7+28.49%6.65+10.09%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.143.22+28.57%3.76+10.11%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹7.33Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹61.28Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

