REC net profit jumps 66% to 2,197 cr in Sept quarter

State-owned REC on Friday posted over 66% jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹2,197.14 crore for the September 2020 quater.

Its consolidated net profit had stood at ₹1,322.47 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, according to a BSE filing.

The company's total income during July-September 2020 rose to ₹8,822.10 crore, from ₹7,659.30 crore in the year-ago period.

Its board also approved the payment of an interim dividend of ₹6 per equity share for 2020-21.

The company said the current crisis will not significant impact the company's ability to maintain its operations, including the going concern assessment, it said. This is on account of the resurgence in the business and commercial activity, REC's liquidity position and access to diverse sources of funds, the firm added.

However, it said the impact will continue to be dependent on future developments, which are uncertain, including the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

