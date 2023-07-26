REC Q1 Results: REC (formerly Rural Electrification Corporation) announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24) on July 26, reporting a growth of 21 per cent in consolidated net profit at ₹2,968.05 crore, compared to ₹2,454.16 crore in the corresponding period last year. The Maharatna company's revenue from operations in the first quarter of current fiscal stood at ₹11,087.56 crore, registering a rise of 16.7 per cent, compared to ₹9,497.45 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's board declared an interim dividend of ₹3 per equity share of ₹10 each for fiscal 2023-24. The record date for the dividend is set as August 14, 2023.

‘’Declaration of interim dividend @ ‘(3/- (Rupees Three only) per equity share of ~ 10/- each for the fmancial year 2023-24. Further, the record date for the said interim dividend is Monday, August 14, 2023 and the said interim dividend shall be paid/ dispatched on or before August 24, 2023 to those shareholders, whose names appear (a) as beneficial owners in the statement(s) furnished by the depository(ies) as on the close of business hours on August 14, 2023 in respect of shares held in electronic form; and (b) as members in the register of members on August 14, 2023 in respect of physical shares,’' said REC in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

