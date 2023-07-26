REC Q1 Results: Net profit rises 21% to ₹2,968 cr, dividend declared; board to consider fund raising via NCDs1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 06:13 PM IST
REC Q1 Results: The power distributer reported a growth of 21 per cent in consolidated net profit at ₹2,968.05 crore, compared to ₹2,454.16 crore in the corresponding period last year.
REC Q1 Results: REC (formerly Rural Electrification Corporation) announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24) on July 26, reporting a growth of 21 per cent in consolidated net profit at ₹2,968.05 crore, compared to ₹2,454.16 crore in the corresponding period last year. The Maharatna company's revenue from operations in the first quarter of current fiscal stood at ₹11,087.56 crore, registering a rise of 16.7 per cent, compared to ₹9,497.45 crore in the year-ago period.
