‘’Declaration of interim dividend @ ‘(3/- (Rupees Three only) per equity share of ~ 10/- each for the fmancial year 2023-24. Further, the record date for the said interim dividend is Monday, August 14, 2023 and the said interim dividend shall be paid/ dispatched on or before August 24, 2023 to those shareholders, whose names appear (a) as beneficial owners in the statement(s) furnished by the depository(ies) as on the close of business hours on August 14, 2023 in respect of shares held in electronic form; and (b) as members in the register of members on August 14, 2023 in respect of physical shares,’' said REC in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

