REC Q1 Results: Net profit rises 21% to 2,968 cr, dividend declared; board to consider fund raising via NCDs

1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 06:13 PM IST Nikita Prasad

  • REC Q1 Results: The power distributer reported a growth of 21 per cent in consolidated net profit at 2,968.05 crore, compared to 2,454.16 crore in the corresponding period last year.

REC reported a net profit of 2,968 crore in the June quarter (Representative image). Photographer: Carla Gottgens/Bloomberg News

REC Q1 Results: REC (formerly Rural Electrification Corporation) announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24) on July 26, reporting a growth of 21 per cent in consolidated net profit at 2,968.05 crore, compared to 2,454.16 crore in the corresponding period last year. The Maharatna company's revenue from operations in the first quarter of current fiscal stood at 11,087.56 crore, registering a rise of 16.7 per cent, compared to 9,497.45 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's board declared an interim dividend of 3 per equity share of 10 each for fiscal 2023-24. The record date for the dividend is set as August 14, 2023.

‘’Declaration of interim dividend @ ‘(3/- (Rupees Three only) per equity share of ~ 10/- each for the fmancial year 2023-24. Further, the record date for the said interim dividend is Monday, August 14, 2023 and the said interim dividend shall be paid/ dispatched on or before August 24, 2023 to those shareholders, whose names appear (a) as beneficial owners in the statement(s) furnished by the depository(ies) as on the close of business hours on August 14, 2023 in respect of shares held in electronic form; and (b) as members in the register of members on August 14, 2023 in respect of physical shares,’' said REC in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 06:13 PM IST
