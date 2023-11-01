Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  REC Q2 net profit rises 39% to 3,789.9 cr

REC Q2 net profit rises 39% to 3,789.9 cr

Rituraj Baruah

Committed to India’s net zero targets, REC is on track to achieve a green finance loan book of 3 trillion by fiscal year 2030

REC is an NBFC which largely lends to the power sector. (File Photo: Mint)

New Delhi: REC Ltd. on Wednesday reported a 38.71% year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September to 3,789.90 crore.

“Owing to the improving asset quality, increase in lending rates and effective management of Finance Cost, REC is able to record its highest ever quarterly profit," the company said in a statement.

During the same period last fiscal, the company had registered a net profit of 2,732.12 crore.

The government-run non-banking financial company’s (NBFC) total revenue from operations rose 17.39% during the quarter to 11,688.24 crore from 9,955.99 crore a year ago, according to the company’s filing with the stock exchanges.

During the period under review, loans worth 1.04 trillion were sanctioned, up from 84,889 crore sanctioned a year ago. Loans for renewable energy projects accounted for 24% of the total sanctions.

Annualized earnings per share for the quarter ended 30 September improved to 51.14 apiece, up from 39.32 per share a year ago.

Loan book increased 20% to 4.74 trillion by the end of the fiscal second quarter from 3.94 trillion in the year-ago period. “Signifying improving asset quality, the net cedit-impaired assets have reduced to 0.96% with provision coverage ratio of 69.37% on NPA assets, as at 30 September 2023," as per the statement.

Capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) of the NBFC, which largely lends to the power sector, stood at a comfortable 28.53% at the end of September. The company has diversified into infrastructure and logistics sector in a major way, ever since it became a Maharatna company in September 2022.

Recently, the company signed a memorandum of understand (MoU) with Punjab National Bank to jointly explore the possibility of funding the power, and infrastructure & logistics sector projects under the consortium arrangement. REC and PNB would partner to co-finance loans amounting to 55,000 crore over next three years.

Earlier this month, the company said that it has signed three MoUs with the Odisha state government and private enterprises to finance thermal plants and green hydrogen projects worth 40,358 crore in the state.

Committed to India’s net zero targets, REC is on track to achieve a green finance loan book of 3 trillion by fiscal year 2030. On the sidelines of the G20 Summit, REC held discussions with renewable energy developers and signed MoUs amounting to a total of around 2.86 trillion.

Shares of REC on the BSE closed at 282.85 per share on Wednesday, down 1.63% from previous close.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Rituraj Baruah

Rituraj Baruah is a senior correspondent at Mint, reporting on housing, urban affairs, small businesses and energy. He has reported on diverse sectors over the last six years including, commodities and stocks market, insolvency and real estate. He has previous stints at Cogencis Information Services, Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) and Inc42.
Updated: 01 Nov 2023, 06:17 PM IST
