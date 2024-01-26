REC Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 13.48% YoY

REC declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 21.36% & the profit increased by 13.48% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.17% and the profit decreased by 12.7%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 136.96% q-o-q & increased by 102.28% YoY.
The operating income was down by 13.7% q-o-q & increased by 4.47% YoY.
The EPS is ₹12.73 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 24.52% YoY.
REC has delivered 9.64% return in the last 1 week, 169.37% return in the last 6 months and 13.24% YTD return.
Currently, REC has a market cap of ₹123,103.2 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹482 & ₹110.45 respectively.
As of 26 Jan, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 2 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 26 Jan, 2024, was to Strong Buy.
REC Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|12067.29
|11584.15
|+4.17%
|9943.54
|+21.36%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|157.01
|66.26
|+136.96%
|77.62
|+102.28%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|6
|6.14
|-2.28%
|6.12
|-1.96%
|Total Operating Expense
|7923.76
|6782.66
|+16.82%
|5977.32
|+32.56%
|Operating Income
|4143.53
|4801.49
|-13.7%
|3966.22
|+4.47%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|4171.69
|4837.61
|-13.77%
|3610.23
|+15.55%
|Net Income
|3308.42
|3789.9
|-12.7%
|2915.33
|+13.48%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|12.73
|12.11
|+5.14%
|10.22
|+24.52%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹3308.42Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹12067.29Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!