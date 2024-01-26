REC Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 13.48% YoY

REC declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 21.36% & the profit increased by 13.48% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.17% and the profit decreased by 12.7%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 136.96% q-o-q & increased by 102.28% YoY.

The operating income was down by 13.7% q-o-q & increased by 4.47% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹12.73 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 24.52% YoY.

REC has delivered 9.64% return in the last 1 week, 169.37% return in the last 6 months and 13.24% YTD return.

Currently, REC has a market cap of ₹123,103.2 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹482 & ₹110.45 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 26 Jan, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 2 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 26 Jan, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

REC Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 12067.29 11584.15 +4.17% 9943.54 +21.36% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 157.01 66.26 +136.96% 77.62 +102.28% Depreciation/ Amortization 6 6.14 -2.28% 6.12 -1.96% Total Operating Expense 7923.76 6782.66 +16.82% 5977.32 +32.56% Operating Income 4143.53 4801.49 -13.7% 3966.22 +4.47% Net Income Before Taxes 4171.69 4837.61 -13.77% 3610.23 +15.55% Net Income 3308.42 3789.9 -12.7% 2915.33 +13.48% Diluted Normalized EPS 12.73 12.11 +5.14% 10.22 +24.52%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹3308.42Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹12067.29Cr

