REC Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 13.48% YoY

Livemint

REC Q3 FY24 Results Live

REC declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 21.36% & the profit increased by 13.48% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.17% and the profit decreased by 12.7%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 136.96% q-o-q & increased by 102.28% YoY.

The operating income was down by 13.7% q-o-q & increased by 4.47% YoY.

The EPS is 12.73 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 24.52% YoY.

REC has delivered 9.64% return in the last 1 week, 169.37% return in the last 6 months and 13.24% YTD return.

Currently, REC has a market cap of 123,103.2 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 482 & 110.45 respectively.

As of 26 Jan, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 2 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 26 Jan, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

REC Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue12067.2911584.15+4.17%9943.54+21.36%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total157.0166.26+136.96%77.62+102.28%
Depreciation/ Amortization66.14-2.28%6.12-1.96%
Total Operating Expense7923.766782.66+16.82%5977.32+32.56%
Operating Income4143.534801.49-13.7%3966.22+4.47%
Net Income Before Taxes4171.694837.61-13.77%3610.23+15.55%
Net Income3308.423789.9-12.7%2915.33+13.48%
Diluted Normalized EPS12.7312.11+5.14%10.22+24.52%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹3308.42Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹12067.29Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

