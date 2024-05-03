Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  REC Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 33.07% YOY

REC Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 33.07% YOY

Livemint

REC Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 22.06% YoY & profit increased by 33.07% YoY

REC Q4 Results Live

REC Q4 Results Live : REC, the company, announced its Q4 results on 30th April 2024, showcasing a significant growth in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year.

The topline of REC increased by 22.06% Year-on-Year, while the profit surged by 33.07% Year-on-Year. Additionally, in comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a growth of 3.93% and the profit increased by 23.29%.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses of REC rose by 17.78% quarter-on-quarter and saw a substantial increase of 59.77% Year-on-Year.

Moreover, the operating income witnessed an uptick of 23.67% quarter-on-quarter and a growth of 31.64% Year-on-Year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 13.21, marking a 23.25% increase Year-on-Year.

REC has been performing well in the market, delivering returns of 16.37% in the last 1 week, 76.34% in the last 6 months, and 22.84% Year-to-Date.

Currently, REC holds a market capitalization of 133544 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 524 and 127.4 respectively.

Analysts covering REC have provided their recommendations, with 1 analyst suggesting to Hold, 3 analysts advising to Buy, and 2 analysts recommending Strong Buy as of 3rd May 2024.

The consensus recommendation as of the same date was to Buy, indicating positive sentiment towards REC's performance.

REC Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue12541.4612067.29+3.93%10274.5+22.06%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total184.92157.01+17.78%115.74+59.77%
Depreciation/ Amortization6.026+0.33%6.28-4.14%
Total Operating Expense7417.237923.76-6.39%6382.03+16.22%
Operating Income5124.234143.53+23.67%3892.47+31.64%
Net Income Before Taxes5229.484171.69+25.36%3901.23+34.05%
Net Income4079.093308.42+23.29%3065.37+33.07%
Diluted Normalized EPS13.2112.73+3.73%10.71+23.25%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹4079.09Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹12541.46Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.