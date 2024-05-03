REC Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 33.07% YOY

REC Q4 Results Live : REC, the company, announced its Q4 results on 30th April 2024, showcasing a significant growth in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year.
The topline of REC increased by 22.06% Year-on-Year, while the profit surged by 33.07% Year-on-Year. Additionally, in comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a growth of 3.93% and the profit increased by 23.29%.
The Selling, General & Administrative expenses of REC rose by 17.78% quarter-on-quarter and saw a substantial increase of 59.77% Year-on-Year.
Moreover, the operating income witnessed an uptick of 23.67% quarter-on-quarter and a growth of 31.64% Year-on-Year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹13.21, marking a 23.25% increase Year-on-Year.
REC has been performing well in the market, delivering returns of 16.37% in the last 1 week, 76.34% in the last 6 months, and 22.84% Year-to-Date.
Currently, REC holds a market capitalization of ₹133544 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹524 and ₹127.4 respectively.
Analysts covering REC have provided their recommendations, with 1 analyst suggesting to Hold, 3 analysts advising to Buy, and 2 analysts recommending Strong Buy as of 3rd May 2024.
The consensus recommendation as of the same date was to Buy, indicating positive sentiment towards REC's performance.
REC Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|12541.46
|12067.29
|+3.93%
|10274.5
|+22.06%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|184.92
|157.01
|+17.78%
|115.74
|+59.77%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|6.02
|6
|+0.33%
|6.28
|-4.14%
|Total Operating Expense
|7417.23
|7923.76
|-6.39%
|6382.03
|+16.22%
|Operating Income
|5124.23
|4143.53
|+23.67%
|3892.47
|+31.64%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|5229.48
|4171.69
|+25.36%
|3901.23
|+34.05%
|Net Income
|4079.09
|3308.42
|+23.29%
|3065.37
|+33.07%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|13.21
|12.73
|+3.73%
|10.71
|+23.25%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹4079.09Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹12541.46Cr
