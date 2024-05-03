REC Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 33.07% YOY

REC Q4 Results Live : REC, the company, announced its Q4 results on 30th April 2024, showcasing a significant growth in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The topline of REC increased by 22.06% Year-on-Year, while the profit surged by 33.07% Year-on-Year. Additionally, in comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a growth of 3.93% and the profit increased by 23.29%.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses of REC rose by 17.78% quarter-on-quarter and saw a substantial increase of 59.77% Year-on-Year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Moreover, the operating income witnessed an uptick of 23.67% quarter-on-quarter and a growth of 31.64% Year-on-Year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹13.21, marking a 23.25% increase Year-on-Year.

REC has been performing well in the market, delivering returns of 16.37% in the last 1 week, 76.34% in the last 6 months, and 22.84% Year-to-Date. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, REC holds a market capitalization of ₹133544 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹524 and ₹127.4 respectively.

Analysts covering REC have provided their recommendations, with 1 analyst suggesting to Hold, 3 analysts advising to Buy, and 2 analysts recommending Strong Buy as of 3rd May 2024.

The consensus recommendation as of the same date was to Buy, indicating positive sentiment towards REC's performance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

REC Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 12541.46 12067.29 +3.93% 10274.5 +22.06% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 184.92 157.01 +17.78% 115.74 +59.77% Depreciation/ Amortization 6.02 6 +0.33% 6.28 -4.14% Total Operating Expense 7417.23 7923.76 -6.39% 6382.03 +16.22% Operating Income 5124.23 4143.53 +23.67% 3892.47 +31.64% Net Income Before Taxes 5229.48 4171.69 +25.36% 3901.23 +34.05% Net Income 4079.09 3308.42 +23.29% 3065.37 +33.07% Diluted Normalized EPS 13.21 12.73 +3.73% 10.71 +23.25%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹4079.09Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹12541.46Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!