Refining, petchem biz to be key drivers for RIL

MUMBAI , NEW DELHI : Performance of its energy business could be a key catalyst for Reliance Industries (RIL) in the December quarter with petrochemicals margins rising and refining recovering from its lows.

According to a Bloomberg survey of 10 brokerages, consolidated revenue is expected to fall to ₹1.21 trillion from ₹1.69 trillion in the year-ago period, while consolidated net profit, according to nine brokers, was expected to come in at ₹11,312 crore. RIL had posted a profit of ₹11,640 crore in the year earlier.

“For the third quarter, we expect RIL to report a 14% (quarter-on-quarter) rise in Ebitda and a 16% q-o-q recovery in earnings, two-thirds of which to be driven by a recovery in petrochemicals Ebitda, which we estimate will rise 26% QoQ (4% YoY)," said Morgan Stanley in a note on 8 January.

Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is a measure of a company’s operating performance.

Petchem margins rose 30-107% in December from a year earlier due to strong demand for polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and polyethylene. While PVC margin is at a record high, led by robust demand from the infrastructure and non-woven segments, polyester margin is hampered by huge capacity additions in China. A significant slowdown in global capacity additions may also aid RIL’s chemicals margin as its biggest strength is its ability to take advantage of feedstock flexibility, which will lead to better margins over the next couple of quarters.

In the three months to December, Dubai and Brent crude fell 29% from a year earlier, but rose 3-5% quarter-on-quarter at $43.9-44.6 per barrel. Reuters’ Singapore gross refining margin (GRM) recovered to $1.2 per barrel from $0.05 per barrel bbl in the fiscal second quarter.

Analysts expect RIL’s GRM to be at $5.7-5.9 per barrel in Q3 FY21 against $9.2 per barrel in Q3 of last fiscal. According to CLSA, a gain of $0.2 per barrel in gross refining margin and higher throughput should lead to a 22% rise in refining Ebit.

On Wednesday, RIL’s stock rose 1.91% to 2,054.85 on BSE.The stock has underperformed the Nifty by 35% over the past three months.

On the retail front, Ebitda is expected to recover to nearly 96% of pre-covid levels with a demand revival in electronics and fashion lifestyle categories, besides improved fuel retail volumes.

“Amid the ongoing recovery, RIL Retail has significantly outperformed peers, with revenue continuing to grow despite lower footfall yoy. We expect a strong inflection in retail revenues and forecast an overall core retail revenue CAGR of 40% over the next three years," said Goldman Sachs in a report dated 17 January.

