Refining, petchem biz to be key drivers for RIL

Petchem margins rose 30-107% in December from a year earlier due to strong demand for polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and polyethylene. While PVC margin is at a record high, led by robust demand from the infrastructure and non-woven segments, polyester margin is hampered by huge capacity additions in China. A significant slowdown in global capacity additions may also aid RIL’s chemicals margin as its biggest strength is its ability to take advantage of feedstock flexibility, which will lead to better margins over the next couple of quarters.