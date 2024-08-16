Regency Ceramics Q1 Results Live: Loss Rise by 10.05% YoY

Regency Ceramics Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 500.25% YoY & loss increased by 10.05% YoY

Published16 Aug 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Regency Ceramics Q1 Results Live
Regency Ceramics Q1 Results Live

Regency Ceramics Q1 Results Live : Regency Ceramics declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline for the company saw a substantial increase of 500.25% year-over-year (YoY). However, the net loss also rose by 10.05% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 24.23%, while the loss decreased by 9.34%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 1.24% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and surged by 133.89% YoY. This significant increase in SG&A expenses has been a notable factor impacting the financial results.

Operating income for Regency Ceramics was up by 8.59% QoQ but witnessed a decline of 11.66% YoY. The operating income figures indicate mixed performance trends over different time frames.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at -1.06, which represents a decrease of 31.79% YoY. The negative EPS indicates that the company is still grappling with profitability issues despite the surge in revenue.

In terms of stock performance, Regency Ceramics has delivered a return of -2.28% in the last week, a substantial 50.54% return over the last 6 months, and a 45.35% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. The stock has experienced significant volatility but has shown strong performance in the medium term.

Currently, Regency Ceramics has a market capitalization of 139.4 Cr. The stock's 52-week high is 60.01, while the 52-week low is 22.15, indicating a broad range of price movements over the past year.

Regency Ceramics Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.961.27-24.23%0.16+500.25%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.131.11+1.24%0.48+133.89%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.991.12-11.53%1.07-7.4%
Total Operating Expense4.14.7-12.8%2.97+37.92%
Operating Income-3.14-3.43+8.59%-2.81-11.66%
Net Income Before Taxes-2.81-3.1+9.34%-2.55-10.05%
Net Income-2.81-3.1+9.34%-2.55-10.05%
Diluted Normalized EPS-1.06-1.17+9.04%-0.81-31.79%
FAQs
₹-2.81Cr
₹0.96Cr
First Published:16 Aug 2024, 11:06 AM IST
