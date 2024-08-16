Regency Ceramics Q1 Results Live: Loss Rise by 10.05% YoY

Regency Ceramics Q1 Results Live : Regency Ceramics declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline for the company saw a substantial increase of 500.25% year-over-year (YoY). However, the net loss also rose by 10.05% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 24.23%, while the loss decreased by 9.34%.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 1.24% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and surged by 133.89% YoY. This significant increase in SG&A expenses has been a notable factor impacting the financial results.
Operating income for Regency Ceramics was up by 8.59% QoQ but witnessed a decline of 11.66% YoY. The operating income figures indicate mixed performance trends over different time frames.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-1.06, which represents a decrease of 31.79% YoY. The negative EPS indicates that the company is still grappling with profitability issues despite the surge in revenue.
In terms of stock performance, Regency Ceramics has delivered a return of -2.28% in the last week, a substantial 50.54% return over the last 6 months, and a 45.35% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. The stock has experienced significant volatility but has shown strong performance in the medium term.
Currently, Regency Ceramics has a market capitalization of ₹139.4 Cr. The stock's 52-week high is ₹60.01, while the 52-week low is ₹22.15, indicating a broad range of price movements over the past year.
Regency Ceramics Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.96
|1.27
|-24.23%
|0.16
|+500.25%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.13
|1.11
|+1.24%
|0.48
|+133.89%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.99
|1.12
|-11.53%
|1.07
|-7.4%
|Total Operating Expense
|4.1
|4.7
|-12.8%
|2.97
|+37.92%
|Operating Income
|-3.14
|-3.43
|+8.59%
|-2.81
|-11.66%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-2.81
|-3.1
|+9.34%
|-2.55
|-10.05%
|Net Income
|-2.81
|-3.1
|+9.34%
|-2.55
|-10.05%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-1.06
|-1.17
|+9.04%
|-0.81
|-31.79%
