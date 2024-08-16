Regency Ceramics Q1 Results Live: Loss Rise by 10.05% YoY

Regency Ceramics Q1 Results Live : Regency Ceramics declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline for the company saw a substantial increase of 500.25% year-over-year (YoY). However, the net loss also rose by 10.05% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 24.23%, while the loss decreased by 9.34%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 1.24% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and surged by 133.89% YoY. This significant increase in SG&A expenses has been a notable factor impacting the financial results.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 1.24% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and surged by 133.89% YoY. This significant increase in SG&A expenses has been a notable factor impacting the financial results.

Operating income for Regency Ceramics was up by 8.59% QoQ but witnessed a decline of 11.66% YoY. The operating income figures indicate mixed performance trends over different time frames.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-1.06, which represents a decrease of 31.79% YoY. The negative EPS indicates that the company is still grappling with profitability issues despite the surge in revenue.

In terms of stock performance, Regency Ceramics has delivered a return of -2.28% in the last week, a substantial 50.54% return over the last 6 months, and a 45.35% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. The stock has experienced significant volatility but has shown strong performance in the medium term.

Currently, Regency Ceramics has a market capitalization of ₹139.4 Cr. The stock's 52-week high is ₹60.01, while the 52-week low is ₹22.15, indicating a broad range of price movements over the past year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Regency Ceramics Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.96 1.27 -24.23% 0.16 +500.25% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.13 1.11 +1.24% 0.48 +133.89% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.99 1.12 -11.53% 1.07 -7.4% Total Operating Expense 4.1 4.7 -12.8% 2.97 +37.92% Operating Income -3.14 -3.43 +8.59% -2.81 -11.66% Net Income Before Taxes -2.81 -3.1 +9.34% -2.55 -10.05% Net Income -2.81 -3.1 +9.34% -2.55 -10.05% Diluted Normalized EPS -1.06 -1.17 +9.04% -0.81 -31.79%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-2.81Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹0.96Cr

