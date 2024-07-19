Regency Fincorp Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 98.4% YOY

Regency Fincorp Q1 Results Live : Regency Fincorp declared their Q1 results on 17 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 2.71% & the profit increased by 98.4% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 9.26% and the profit decreased by 27.6%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 34.16% q-o-q & increased by 55.82% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 9.43% q-o-q & decreased by 11% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.12 for Q1 which decreased by 53.85% Y-o-Y.
Regency Fincorp Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3.49
|3.85
|-9.26%
|3.4
|+2.71%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.56
|0.42
|+34.16%
|0.36
|+55.82%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.17
|0.23
|-27.69%
|0.16
|+7.28%
|Total Operating Expense
|1.16
|1.28
|-8.93%
|0.78
|+48.51%
|Operating Income
|2.33
|2.57
|-9.43%
|2.61
|-11%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.74
|0.92
|-19.74%
|0.37
|+98.41%
|Net Income
|0.54
|0.75
|-27.6%
|0.27
|+98.4%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.12
|0.17
|-30.11%
|0.26
|-53.85%