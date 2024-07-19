Regency Fincorp Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 98.4% YOY

Livemint
Published19 Jul 2024, 10:37 AM IST
Regency Fincorp Q1 Results Live : Regency Fincorp declared their Q1 results on 17 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 2.71% & the profit increased by 98.4% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 9.26% and the profit decreased by 27.6%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 34.16% q-o-q & increased by 55.82% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 9.43% q-o-q & decreased by 11% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.12 for Q1 which decreased by 53.85% Y-o-Y.

Regency Fincorp Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3.493.85-9.26%3.4+2.71%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.560.42+34.16%0.36+55.82%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.170.23-27.69%0.16+7.28%
Total Operating Expense1.161.28-8.93%0.78+48.51%
Operating Income2.332.57-9.43%2.61-11%
Net Income Before Taxes0.740.92-19.74%0.37+98.41%
Net Income0.540.75-27.6%0.27+98.4%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.120.17-30.11%0.26-53.85%
First Published:19 Jul 2024, 10:37 AM IST
