Regency Fincorp Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 98.4% YOY

Regency Fincorp Q1 Results Live : Regency Fincorp declared their Q1 results on 17 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 2.71% & the profit increased by 98.4% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 9.26% and the profit decreased by 27.6%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 34.16% q-o-q & increased by 55.82% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 9.43% q-o-q & decreased by 11% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.12 for Q1 which decreased by 53.85% Y-o-Y.

Regency Fincorp Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3.49 3.85 -9.26% 3.4 +2.71% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.56 0.42 +34.16% 0.36 +55.82% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.17 0.23 -27.69% 0.16 +7.28% Total Operating Expense 1.16 1.28 -8.93% 0.78 +48.51% Operating Income 2.33 2.57 -9.43% 2.61 -11% Net Income Before Taxes 0.74 0.92 -19.74% 0.37 +98.41% Net Income 0.54 0.75 -27.6% 0.27 +98.4% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.12 0.17 -30.11% 0.26 -53.85%