Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Regency Fincorp Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 98.4% YOY

Regency Fincorp Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 98.4% YOY

Livemint

Regency Fincorp Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 2.71% YoY & profit increased by 98.4% YoY

Regency Fincorp Q1 Results Live

Regency Fincorp Q1 Results Live : Regency Fincorp declared their Q1 results on 17 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 2.71% & the profit increased by 98.4% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 9.26% and the profit decreased by 27.6%.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 34.16% q-o-q & increased by 55.82% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 9.43% q-o-q & decreased by 11% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.12 for Q1 which decreased by 53.85% Y-o-Y.

Regency Fincorp Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3.493.85-9.26%3.4+2.71%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.560.42+34.16%0.36+55.82%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.170.23-27.69%0.16+7.28%
Total Operating Expense1.161.28-8.93%0.78+48.51%
Operating Income2.332.57-9.43%2.61-11%
Net Income Before Taxes0.740.92-19.74%0.37+98.41%
Net Income0.540.75-27.6%0.27+98.4%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.120.17-30.11%0.26-53.85%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.54Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹3.49Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.