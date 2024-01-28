Regis Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rises by 22.8% YoY

Regis Industries, a leading company, has declared their Q3 FY24 results on 25 Jan, 2024. The company experienced a significant decrease in revenue, with a decline of 74.06% compared to the previous year. Additionally, the company's loss increased by 22.8% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Comparing the results to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 70.78%. However, there was a positive aspect as the loss decreased by 64.41%.

One of the key factors contributing to the increase in loss was the rise in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses. These expenses increased by 34.4% compared to the previous quarter and by 1.2% compared to the same period last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the other hand, the operating income showed some improvement, with a significant increase of 64.41% compared to the previous quarter. However, when compared to the same period last year, the operating income decreased by 22.8%.

The company's earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 were ₹-0.19, which experienced a decrease of 26.67% compared to the previous year.

Regis Industries Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1.64 5.6 -70.78% 6.31 -74.06% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.02 0.01 +34.4% 0.02 +1.2% Total Operating Expense 1.94 6.46 -69.92% 6.56 -70.35% Operating Income -0.31 -0.87 +64.41% -0.25 -22.8% Net Income Before Taxes -0.31 -0.87 +64.41% -0.25 -22.8% Net Income -0.31 -0.87 +64.41% -0.25 -22.8% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.19 -0.53 +64.15% -0.15 -26.67%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-0.31Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1.64Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!