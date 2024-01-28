Hello User
Regis Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rises by 22.8% YoY

Regis Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Decreased by 74.06% YoY & Loss Increased by 22.8% YoY

Regis Industries, a leading company, has declared their Q3 FY24 results on 25 Jan, 2024. The company experienced a significant decrease in revenue, with a decline of 74.06% compared to the previous year. Additionally, the company's loss increased by 22.8% YoY.

Comparing the results to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 70.78%. However, there was a positive aspect as the loss decreased by 64.41%.

One of the key factors contributing to the increase in loss was the rise in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses. These expenses increased by 34.4% compared to the previous quarter and by 1.2% compared to the same period last year.

On the other hand, the operating income showed some improvement, with a significant increase of 64.41% compared to the previous quarter. However, when compared to the same period last year, the operating income decreased by 22.8%.

The company's earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 were -0.19, which experienced a decrease of 26.67% compared to the previous year.

Regis Industries Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1.645.6-70.78%6.31-74.06%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.020.01+34.4%0.02+1.2%
Total Operating Expense1.946.46-69.92%6.56-70.35%
Operating Income-0.31-0.87+64.41%-0.25-22.8%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.31-0.87+64.41%-0.25-22.8%
Net Income-0.31-0.87+64.41%-0.25-22.8%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.19-0.53+64.15%-0.15-26.67%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-0.31Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1.64Cr

