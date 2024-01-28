Regis Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rises by 22.8% YoY

Regis Industries, a leading company, has declared their Q3 FY24 results on 25 Jan, 2024. The company experienced a significant decrease in revenue, with a decline of 74.06% compared to the previous year. Additionally, the company's loss increased by 22.8% YoY.
Comparing the results to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 70.78%. However, there was a positive aspect as the loss decreased by 64.41%.
One of the key factors contributing to the increase in loss was the rise in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses. These expenses increased by 34.4% compared to the previous quarter and by 1.2% compared to the same period last year.
On the other hand, the operating income showed some improvement, with a significant increase of 64.41% compared to the previous quarter. However, when compared to the same period last year, the operating income decreased by 22.8%.
The company's earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 were ₹-0.19, which experienced a decrease of 26.67% compared to the previous year.
Regis Industries Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1.64
|5.6
|-70.78%
|6.31
|-74.06%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.02
|0.01
|+34.4%
|0.02
|+1.2%
|Total Operating Expense
|1.94
|6.46
|-69.92%
|6.56
|-70.35%
|Operating Income
|-0.31
|-0.87
|+64.41%
|-0.25
|-22.8%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.31
|-0.87
|+64.41%
|-0.25
|-22.8%
|Net Income
|-0.31
|-0.87
|+64.41%
|-0.25
|-22.8%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.19
|-0.53
|+64.15%
|-0.15
|-26.67%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-0.31Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1.64Cr
