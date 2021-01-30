OPEN APP
Home >Companies >Company Results >Relaxo Footwears Q3 net profit jumps 67% to 90 cr
On Friday, the company's scrip on NSE closed trading 1.79% lower at ₹823
On Friday, the company's scrip on NSE closed trading 1.79% lower at 823

Relaxo Footwears Q3 net profit jumps 67% to 90 cr

1 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2021, 05:50 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

Revenue rises 12% to 672 cr

Footwear brand Relaxo Footwears on Saturday reported 67% jump in net profit at 90 crore for the quarter ending 31 December, 2020. It was 54 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue rose 12% to 672 crore as compared to 600 crore a year ago.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

On Friday, the company's scrip on NSE close trading 1.79% lower at 823.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout