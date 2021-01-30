Relaxo Footwears Q3 net profit jumps 67% to 90 cr

Footwear brand Relaxo Footwears on Saturday reported 67% jump in net profit at ₹90 crore for the quarter ending 31 December, 2020. It was ₹54 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue rose 12% to ₹672 crore as compared to ₹600 crore a year ago.

On Friday, the company's scrip on NSE close trading 1.79% lower at ₹823.

