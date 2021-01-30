Home >Companies >Company Results >Relaxo Footwears Q3 net profit jumps 67% to ₹90 cr
Relaxo Footwears Q3 net profit jumps 67% to ₹90 cr1 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2021, 05:50 PM IST
Revenue rises 12% to ₹672 cr
Footwear brand Relaxo Footwears on Saturday reported 67% jump in net profit at ₹90 crore for the quarter ending 31 December, 2020. It was ₹54 crore in the year-ago period.
Revenue rose 12% to ₹672 crore as compared to ₹600 crore a year ago.
On Friday, the company's scrip on NSE close trading 1.79% lower at ₹823.
