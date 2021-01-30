Subscribe
Relaxo Footwears Q3 net profit jumps 67% to 90 cr
On Friday, the company's scrip on NSE closed trading 1.79% lower at 823

Relaxo Footwears Q3 net profit jumps 67% to 90 cr

1 min read . 05:50 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

Revenue rises 12% to 672 cr

Footwear brand Relaxo Footwears on Saturday reported 67% jump in net profit at 90 crore for the quarter ending 31 December, 2020. It was 54 crore in the year-ago period.

Footwear brand Relaxo Footwears on Saturday reported 67% jump in net profit at 90 crore for the quarter ending 31 December, 2020. It was 54 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue rose 12% to 672 crore as compared to 600 crore a year ago.

Revenue rose 12% to 672 crore as compared to 600 crore a year ago.

On Friday, the company's scrip on NSE close trading 1.79% lower at 823.

