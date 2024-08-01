Relaxo Footwears Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 21.22% YOY

Relaxo Footwears Q1 Results Live : Relaxo Footwears announced their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024, with a 1.27% increase in revenue but a 21.22% decrease in profit compared to the same period last year.
The company saw a marginal growth of 0.13% in revenue from the previous quarter, while experiencing a significant 27.72% drop in profit.
Selling, general & administrative expenses went up by 9.66% sequentially and 12.48% year-on-year.
Operating income took a hit, declining by 26.99% quarter-on-quarter and 18.05% year-on-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹1.78, reflecting a 21.24% decrease from the previous year.
In terms of stock performance, Relaxo Footwears delivered returns of 1.5% in the last week, 1% in the last 6 months, and -3.85% year-to-date.
The company currently boasts a market capitalization of ₹21668.98 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹974 & ₹758.25 respectively.
Out of the 12 analysts covering the company as of 01 Aug, 2024, 1 analyst rated it as Strong Sell, 3 as Sell, 5 as Hold, and 3 as Buy.
The consensus recommendation as of 01 Aug, 2024, was to Hold the stock.
Relaxo Footwears Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|748.19
|747.21
|+0.13%
|738.82
|+1.27%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|109.56
|99.91
|+9.66%
|97.4
|+12.48%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|39.11
|38.46
|+1.69%
|34.59
|+13.07%
|Total Operating Expense
|688.4
|665.32
|+3.47%
|665.86
|+3.39%
|Operating Income
|59.79
|81.89
|-26.99%
|72.96
|-18.05%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|60.33
|82.29
|-26.69%
|75.77
|-20.38%
|Net Income
|44.37
|61.39
|-27.72%
|56.32
|-21.22%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.78
|2.46
|-27.64%
|2.26
|-21.24%
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess