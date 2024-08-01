Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Relaxo Footwears Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 21.22% YOY

Relaxo Footwears Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 21.22% YOY

Livemint

Relaxo Footwears Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 1.27% YoY & profit decreased by 21.22% YoY

Relaxo Footwears Q1 Results Live

Relaxo Footwears Q1 Results Live : Relaxo Footwears announced their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024, with a 1.27% increase in revenue but a 21.22% decrease in profit compared to the same period last year.

The company saw a marginal growth of 0.13% in revenue from the previous quarter, while experiencing a significant 27.72% drop in profit.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Selling, general & administrative expenses went up by 9.66% sequentially and 12.48% year-on-year.

Operating income took a hit, declining by 26.99% quarter-on-quarter and 18.05% year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 1.78, reflecting a 21.24% decrease from the previous year.

In terms of stock performance, Relaxo Footwears delivered returns of 1.5% in the last week, 1% in the last 6 months, and -3.85% year-to-date.

The company currently boasts a market capitalization of 21668.98 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of 974 & 758.25 respectively.

Out of the 12 analysts covering the company as of 01 Aug, 2024, 1 analyst rated it as Strong Sell, 3 as Sell, 5 as Hold, and 3 as Buy.

The consensus recommendation as of 01 Aug, 2024, was to Hold the stock.

Relaxo Footwears Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue748.19747.21+0.13%738.82+1.27%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total109.5699.91+9.66%97.4+12.48%
Depreciation/ Amortization39.1138.46+1.69%34.59+13.07%
Total Operating Expense688.4665.32+3.47%665.86+3.39%
Operating Income59.7981.89-26.99%72.96-18.05%
Net Income Before Taxes60.3382.29-26.69%75.77-20.38%
Net Income44.3761.39-27.72%56.32-21.22%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.782.46-27.64%2.26-21.24%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹44.37Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹748.19Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.