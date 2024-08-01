Relaxo Footwears Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 21.22% YOY

Relaxo Footwears Q1 Results Live : Relaxo Footwears announced their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024, with a 1.27% increase in revenue but a 21.22% decrease in profit compared to the same period last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company saw a marginal growth of 0.13% in revenue from the previous quarter, while experiencing a significant 27.72% drop in profit.

Selling, general & administrative expenses went up by 9.66% sequentially and 12.48% year-on-year.

Operating income took a hit, declining by 26.99% quarter-on-quarter and 18.05% year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹1.78, reflecting a 21.24% decrease from the previous year.

In terms of stock performance, Relaxo Footwears delivered returns of 1.5% in the last week, 1% in the last 6 months, and -3.85% year-to-date.

The company currently boasts a market capitalization of ₹21668.98 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹974 & ₹758.25 respectively.

Out of the 12 analysts covering the company as of 01 Aug, 2024, 1 analyst rated it as Strong Sell, 3 as Sell, 5 as Hold, and 3 as Buy.

The consensus recommendation as of 01 Aug, 2024, was to Hold the stock.

Relaxo Footwears Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 748.19 747.21 +0.13% 738.82 +1.27% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 109.56 99.91 +9.66% 97.4 +12.48% Depreciation/ Amortization 39.11 38.46 +1.69% 34.59 +13.07% Total Operating Expense 688.4 665.32 +3.47% 665.86 +3.39% Operating Income 59.79 81.89 -26.99% 72.96 -18.05% Net Income Before Taxes 60.33 82.29 -26.69% 75.77 -20.38% Net Income 44.37 61.39 -27.72% 56.32 -21.22% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.78 2.46 -27.64% 2.26 -21.24%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹44.37Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹748.19Cr

