Relaxo Footwears Q2 profit up 6.5% at 75.10 crore

Relaxo Footwears Ltd on Saturday reported an increase of 6.46 per cent in its net profit at ₹75.10 crore in the second quarter ended September 2020.

It had posted a net profit of ₹70.54 crore in the July-September quarter last fiscal, Relaxo Footwears said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was down 7.38 per cent to ₹575.87 crore during the period under review as against ₹621.77 crore in the corresponding three months of the previous fiscal.

Relaxo Footwears' total expenses were at ₹480.56 crore, down 12.48 per cent, as against ₹549.12 crore in Q2 FY2019-20.

The company's operations are almost at pre-COVID levels and the liquidity position also is quite good, said Relaxo Footwears.

"With the easing out of COVID-19 related restrictions, the demand of our products is on an upward trend, therefore the company is able to achieve 93 per cent sales, as compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year," it said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via