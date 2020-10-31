Home >Companies >Company Results >Relaxo Footwears Q2 profit up 6.5% at 75.10 crore
The company's operations are almost at pre-COVID levels and the liquidity position also is quite good, said Relaxo Footwears.
Relaxo Footwears Q2 profit up 6.5% at 75.10 crore

1 min read . Updated: 31 Oct 2020, 04:16 PM IST PTI

Relaxo Footwears' total expenses were at 480.56 crore, down 12.48%, as against 549.12 crore in Q2 FY2019-20

Relaxo Footwears Ltd on Saturday reported an increase of 6.46 per cent in its net profit at 75.10 crore in the second quarter ended September 2020.

It had posted a net profit of 70.54 crore in the July-September quarter last fiscal, Relaxo Footwears said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was down 7.38 per cent to 575.87 crore during the period under review as against 621.77 crore in the corresponding three months of the previous fiscal.

Relaxo Footwears' total expenses were at 480.56 crore, down 12.48 per cent, as against 549.12 crore in Q2 FY2019-20.

"With the easing out of COVID-19 related restrictions, the demand of our products is on an upward trend, therefore the company is able to achieve 93 per cent sales, as compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year," it said.

