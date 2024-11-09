Relaxo Footwears Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 16.88% YOY

Relaxo Footwears Q2 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 5.03% YoY & profit decreased by 16.88% YoY

Livemint
Published9 Nov 2024, 11:37 AM IST
Relaxo Footwears Q2 Results Live
Relaxo Footwears Q2 Results Live

Relaxo Footwears Q2 Results Live : Relaxo Footwears declared their Q2 results on 08 Nov, 2024, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline decreased by 5.03% compared to the same quarter last year, while profit saw a more significant decline of 16.88% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Relaxo's revenue experienced a decline of 9.2%, with profit decreasing by 17.22%. This downward trend raises concerns about the company's short-term performance amid a competitive market landscape.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses showed a slight decline of 3.06% quarter-over-quarter but increased by 10.92% year-over-year, indicating rising operational costs that may be impacting profitability.

Operating income also took a hit, dropping by 19.87% quarter-over-quarter and 12.22% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 1.48, marking a 16.85% decrease from the same period last year.

In terms of stock performance, Relaxo Footwears has delivered a modest return of 0.89% over the last week. However, the longer-term outlook appears bleak with a decline of 7.57% over the past six months and a substantial drop of 13.81% year-to-date.

Currently, Relaxo Footwears has a market capitalization of 19,386.09 Cr. The stock has seen a 52-week high of 949 and a low of 733.6, reflecting significant volatility in its market performance.

Looking ahead, analysts seem divided on the stock's potential. Out of 12 analysts covering Relaxo, only 1 has issued a Strong Sell rating, 3 have recommended Sell, 5 have suggested Hold, and 3 have given Buy ratings. The consensus recommendation as of 09 Nov, 2024, remains to Hold.

Relaxo Footwears Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue679.37748.19-9.2%715.32-5.03%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total106.21109.56-3.06%95.75+10.92%
Depreciation/ Amortization39.7539.11+1.64%36.94+7.61%
Total Operating Expense631.46688.4-8.27%660.74-4.43%
Operating Income47.9159.79-19.87%54.58-12.22%
Net Income Before Taxes49.5760.33-17.84%60.38-17.9%
Net Income36.7344.37-17.22%44.19-16.88%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.481.78-16.85%1.78-16.85%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹36.73Cr
₹679.37Cr
First Published:9 Nov 2024, 11:37 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsRelaxo Footwears Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 16.88% YOY

