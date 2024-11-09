Relaxo Footwears Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 16.88% YOY

Relaxo Footwears Q2 Results Live : Relaxo Footwears declared their Q2 results on 08 Nov, 2024, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline decreased by 5.03% compared to the same quarter last year, while profit saw a more significant decline of 16.88% YoY.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Relaxo's revenue experienced a decline of 9.2%, with profit decreasing by 17.22%. This downward trend raises concerns about the company's short-term performance amid a competitive market landscape.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses showed a slight decline of 3.06% quarter-over-quarter but increased by 10.92% year-over-year, indicating rising operational costs that may be impacting profitability.
Operating income also took a hit, dropping by 19.87% quarter-over-quarter and 12.22% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹1.48, marking a 16.85% decrease from the same period last year.
In terms of stock performance, Relaxo Footwears has delivered a modest return of 0.89% over the last week. However, the longer-term outlook appears bleak with a decline of 7.57% over the past six months and a substantial drop of 13.81% year-to-date.
Currently, Relaxo Footwears has a market capitalization of ₹19,386.09 Cr. The stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹949 and a low of ₹733.6, reflecting significant volatility in its market performance.
Looking ahead, analysts seem divided on the stock's potential. Out of 12 analysts covering Relaxo, only 1 has issued a Strong Sell rating, 3 have recommended Sell, 5 have suggested Hold, and 3 have given Buy ratings. The consensus recommendation as of 09 Nov, 2024, remains to Hold.
Relaxo Footwears Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|679.37
|748.19
|-9.2%
|715.32
|-5.03%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|106.21
|109.56
|-3.06%
|95.75
|+10.92%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|39.75
|39.11
|+1.64%
|36.94
|+7.61%
|Total Operating Expense
|631.46
|688.4
|-8.27%
|660.74
|-4.43%
|Operating Income
|47.91
|59.79
|-19.87%
|54.58
|-12.22%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|49.57
|60.33
|-17.84%
|60.38
|-17.9%
|Net Income
|36.73
|44.37
|-17.22%
|44.19
|-16.88%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.48
|1.78
|-16.85%
|1.78
|-16.85%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹36.73Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹679.37Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar