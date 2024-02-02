Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Relaxo Footwears Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 28.14% YoY

Relaxo Footwears Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 28.14% YoY

Livemint

Relaxo Footwears Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 4.65% YoY & Profit Increased by 28.14% YoY

Relaxo Footwears Q3 FY24 Results Live

Relaxo Footwears declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 4.65% & the profit increased by 28.14% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.36% and the profit decreased by 12.72%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.3% q-o-q & increased by 11.38% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 9% q-o-q & increased by 23.31% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.54 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 27.27% Y-o-Y.

Relaxo Footwears has delivered 0.62% return in the last 1 week, -7.22% return in the last 6 months, and -4.8% YTD return.

Currently, Relaxo Footwears has a market cap of 21411.21 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 974 & 748 respectively.

As of 02 Feb, 2024, out of 11 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Hold rating, and 4 analysts have given a Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 02 Feb, 2024, was to Hold.

Relaxo Footwears Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue712.71715.32-0.36%681.03+4.65%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total96.0495.75+0.3%86.23+11.38%
Depreciation/ Amortization37.536.94+1.52%31.97+17.3%
Total Operating Expense663.04660.74+0.35%640.75+3.48%
Operating Income49.6754.58-9%40.28+23.31%
Net Income Before Taxes50.8360.38-15.82%40.58+25.26%
Net Income38.5744.19-12.72%30.1+28.14%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.541.78-13.48%1.21+27.27%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹38.57Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹712.71Cr

