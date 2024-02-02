Relaxo Footwears Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 28.14% YoY

Relaxo Footwears declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 4.65% & the profit increased by 28.14% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.36% and the profit decreased by 12.72%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.3% q-o-q & increased by 11.38% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 9% q-o-q & increased by 23.31% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹1.54 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 27.27% Y-o-Y.

Relaxo Footwears has delivered 0.62% return in the last 1 week, -7.22% return in the last 6 months, and -4.8% YTD return.

Currently, Relaxo Footwears has a market cap of ₹21411.21 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹974 & ₹748 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 02 Feb, 2024, out of 11 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Hold rating, and 4 analysts have given a Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 02 Feb, 2024, was to Hold.

Relaxo Footwears Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 712.71 715.32 -0.36% 681.03 +4.65% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 96.04 95.75 +0.3% 86.23 +11.38% Depreciation/ Amortization 37.5 36.94 +1.52% 31.97 +17.3% Total Operating Expense 663.04 660.74 +0.35% 640.75 +3.48% Operating Income 49.67 54.58 -9% 40.28 +23.31% Net Income Before Taxes 50.83 60.38 -15.82% 40.58 +25.26% Net Income 38.57 44.19 -12.72% 30.1 +28.14% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.54 1.78 -13.48% 1.21 +27.27%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹38.57Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹712.71Cr

