Relaxo Footwears Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 28.14% YoY

Relaxo Footwears declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 4.65% & the profit increased by 28.14% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.36% and the profit decreased by 12.72%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.3% q-o-q & increased by 11.38% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 9% q-o-q & increased by 23.31% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.54 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 27.27% Y-o-Y.
Relaxo Footwears has delivered 0.62% return in the last 1 week, -7.22% return in the last 6 months, and -4.8% YTD return.
Currently, Relaxo Footwears has a market cap of ₹21411.21 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹974 & ₹748 respectively.
As of 02 Feb, 2024, out of 11 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Hold rating, and 4 analysts have given a Buy rating.
Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches
Answer today's question below!
The consensus recommendation as of 02 Feb, 2024, was to Hold.
Relaxo Footwears Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|712.71
|715.32
|-0.36%
|681.03
|+4.65%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|96.04
|95.75
|+0.3%
|86.23
|+11.38%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|37.5
|36.94
|+1.52%
|31.97
|+17.3%
|Total Operating Expense
|663.04
|660.74
|+0.35%
|640.75
|+3.48%
|Operating Income
|49.67
|54.58
|-9%
|40.28
|+23.31%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|50.83
|60.38
|-15.82%
|40.58
|+25.26%
|Net Income
|38.57
|44.19
|-12.72%
|30.1
|+28.14%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.54
|1.78
|-13.48%
|1.21
|+27.27%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹38.57Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹712.71Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!