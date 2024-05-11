Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Relaxo Footwears Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 3.02% YOY

Relaxo Footwears Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 3.02% YOY

Livemint

Relaxo Footwears Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 2.32% YoY & profit decreased by 3.02% YoY

Relaxo Footwears Q4 Results Live

Relaxo Footwears Q4 Results Live : Relaxo Footwears declared their Q4 results on 09 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 2.32% & the profit decreased by 3.02% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.84% and the profit increased by 59.17%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.03% q-o-q & increased by 17.03% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 64.87% q-o-q & decreased by 3.91% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.46 for Q4 which decreased by 3.43% Y-o-Y.

Relaxo Footwears has delivered 1.55% return in the last 1 week, -7.32% return in the last 6 months and -6.75% YTD return.

Currently, Relaxo Footwears has a market cap of 20974.32 Cr and 52wk high/low of 974 & 762.45 respectively.

As of 11 May, 2024, out of 12 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating, and 5 analysts have given Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 11 May, 2024, was to Hold.

Relaxo Footwears Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue747.21712.71+4.84%764.94-2.32%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total99.9196.04+4.03%85.37+17.03%
Depreciation/ Amortization38.4637.5+2.56%32.76+17.4%
Total Operating Expense665.32663.04+0.34%679.72-2.12%
Operating Income81.8949.67+64.87%85.22-3.91%
Net Income Before Taxes82.2950.83+61.89%85.41-3.65%
Net Income61.3938.57+59.17%63.3-3.02%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.461.54+59.74%2.55-3.43%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹61.39Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹747.21Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.