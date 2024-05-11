Relaxo Footwears Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 3.02% YOY

Relaxo Footwears Q4 Results Live : Relaxo Footwears declared their Q4 results on 09 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 2.32% & the profit decreased by 3.02% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.84% and the profit increased by 59.17%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.03% q-o-q & increased by 17.03% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 64.87% q-o-q & decreased by 3.91% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.46 for Q4 which decreased by 3.43% Y-o-Y.
Relaxo Footwears has delivered 1.55% return in the last 1 week, -7.32% return in the last 6 months and -6.75% YTD return.
Currently, Relaxo Footwears has a market cap of ₹20974.32 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹974 & ₹762.45 respectively.
As of 11 May, 2024, out of 12 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating, and 5 analysts have given Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 11 May, 2024, was to Hold.
Relaxo Footwears Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|747.21
|712.71
|+4.84%
|764.94
|-2.32%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|99.91
|96.04
|+4.03%
|85.37
|+17.03%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|38.46
|37.5
|+2.56%
|32.76
|+17.4%
|Total Operating Expense
|665.32
|663.04
|+0.34%
|679.72
|-2.12%
|Operating Income
|81.89
|49.67
|+64.87%
|85.22
|-3.91%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|82.29
|50.83
|+61.89%
|85.41
|-3.65%
|Net Income
|61.39
|38.57
|+59.17%
|63.3
|-3.02%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.46
|1.54
|+59.74%
|2.55
|-3.43%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹61.39Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹747.21Cr
