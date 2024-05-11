Relaxo Footwears Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 3.02% YOY

Relaxo Footwears Q4 Results Live : Relaxo Footwears declared their Q4 results on 09 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 2.32% & the profit decreased by 3.02% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.84% and the profit increased by 59.17%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.03% q-o-q & increased by 17.03% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 64.87% q-o-q & decreased by 3.91% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹2.46 for Q4 which decreased by 3.43% Y-o-Y.

Relaxo Footwears has delivered 1.55% return in the last 1 week, -7.32% return in the last 6 months and -6.75% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Relaxo Footwears has a market cap of ₹20974.32 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹974 & ₹762.45 respectively.

As of 11 May, 2024, out of 12 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating, and 5 analysts have given Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 11 May, 2024, was to Hold. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Relaxo Footwears Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 747.21 712.71 +4.84% 764.94 -2.32% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 99.91 96.04 +4.03% 85.37 +17.03% Depreciation/ Amortization 38.46 37.5 +2.56% 32.76 +17.4% Total Operating Expense 665.32 663.04 +0.34% 679.72 -2.12% Operating Income 81.89 49.67 +64.87% 85.22 -3.91% Net Income Before Taxes 82.29 50.83 +61.89% 85.41 -3.65% Net Income 61.39 38.57 +59.17% 63.3 -3.02% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.46 1.54 +59.74% 2.55 -3.43%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹61.39Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹747.21Cr

