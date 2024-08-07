Companies
Reliance’s lifestyle brands endured a tough FY24
Summary
- Some companies, led by Reliance Brands Ltd (RBL) that owns more than 50 international fashion labels, faced challenges. Despite an increase in total revenue by 13% to ₹2,302.97 in FY24, RBL's losses widened by 55% to ₹288.4 crore from last year's ₹185.16 crore.
Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd-controlled international and Indian lifestyle brands had a tough financial year ended March, with a majority of its businesses reporting a weak performance, according to the company’s annual report released on Wednesday.
