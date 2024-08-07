Reliance’s lifestyle brands endured a tough FY24

After a very strong FY22, when India came out of the pandemic and shoppers stampeded out to buy fashion and luxury articles, a consumption slowdown in 2023 meant reduced discretionary spending. In fact, most of Reliance’s designer brands reported losses in the year gone by. While designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla showed profitability, other designer brands under its portfolio struggled, reflecting a challenging environment in the luxury fashion sector.