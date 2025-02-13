RELIANCE C Q3 Results 2025:RELIANCE C declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025, showcasing a significant growth in profitability and revenue. The topline increased by 7.87% year-over-year, with profit soaring by an impressive 216.67%. The company reported a profit of ₹0.19 crore and revenue of ₹92.23 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue saw a modest growth of 0.69%, but profit experienced a substantial decline of 86.62%. Despite this quarter-over-quarter drop, the overall year-on-year performance remained strong.
Notably, the Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.99% quarter-on-quarter, although they rose by 13.79% year-on-year. This indicates a strategic effort by RELIANCE C to manage costs effectively in the current economic environment.
The operating income showed a remarkable improvement, up by 108.4% quarter-on-quarter and increasing by 11.89% year-on-year, reflecting the company's operational efficiency.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹0.26, which marks an impressive increase of 225% compared to the same period last year.
RELIANCE C has delivered a return of 5.78% in the last week, but has seen a decline of 15.69% over the last six months and a year-to-date drop of 6.12%. This mixed performance highlights the volatility in the market and investor sentiment.
Currently, RELIANCE C holds a market capitalization of ₹141.41 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹264.9 and a low of ₹175, indicating significant fluctuations in the stock price over the past year.
RELIANCE C Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|92.23
|91.6
|+0.69%
|85.5
|+7.87%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|16.01
|16.85
|-4.99%
|14.07
|+13.79%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.5
|3.48
|+0.57%
|2.53
|+38.34%
|Total Operating Expense
|86.77
|88.99
|-2.49%
|80.61
|+7.64%
|Operating Income
|5.46
|2.62
|+108.4%
|4.88
|+11.89%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.12
|0.34
|-64.71%
|0.91
|-86.81%
|Net Income
|0.19
|1.42
|-86.62%
|0.06
|+216.67%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.26
|1.89
|-86.24%
|0.08
|+225%
