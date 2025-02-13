RELIANCE C Q3 Results 2025:RELIANCE C declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025, showcasing a significant growth in profitability and revenue. The topline increased by 7.87% year-over-year, with profit soaring by an impressive 216.67%. The company reported a profit of ₹0.19 crore and revenue of ₹92.23 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue saw a modest growth of 0.69%, but profit experienced a substantial decline of 86.62%. Despite this quarter-over-quarter drop, the overall year-on-year performance remained strong.

Notably, the Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.99% quarter-on-quarter, although they rose by 13.79% year-on-year. This indicates a strategic effort by RELIANCE C to manage costs effectively in the current economic environment.

The operating income showed a remarkable improvement, up by 108.4% quarter-on-quarter and increasing by 11.89% year-on-year, reflecting the company's operational efficiency.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹0.26, which marks an impressive increase of 225% compared to the same period last year.

RELIANCE C has delivered a return of 5.78% in the last week, but has seen a decline of 15.69% over the last six months and a year-to-date drop of 6.12%. This mixed performance highlights the volatility in the market and investor sentiment.

Currently, RELIANCE C holds a market capitalization of ₹141.41 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹264.9 and a low of ₹175, indicating significant fluctuations in the stock price over the past year.

RELIANCE C Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 92.23 91.6 +0.69% 85.5 +7.87% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 16.01 16.85 -4.99% 14.07 +13.79% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.5 3.48 +0.57% 2.53 +38.34% Total Operating Expense 86.77 88.99 -2.49% 80.61 +7.64% Operating Income 5.46 2.62 +108.4% 4.88 +11.89% Net Income Before Taxes 0.12 0.34 -64.71% 0.91 -86.81% Net Income 0.19 1.42 -86.62% 0.06 +216.67% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.26 1.89 -86.24% 0.08 +225%