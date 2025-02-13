RELIANCE C Q3 Results 2025 on 13 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 216.67% YOY, profit at ₹0.19 crore and revenue at ₹92.23 crore

Livemint
Published13 Feb 2025, 11:20 AM IST
RELIANCE C Q3 Results 2025:RELIANCE C declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025, showcasing a significant growth in profitability and revenue. The topline increased by 7.87% year-over-year, with profit soaring by an impressive 216.67%. The company reported a profit of 0.19 crore and revenue of 92.23 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue saw a modest growth of 0.69%, but profit experienced a substantial decline of 86.62%. Despite this quarter-over-quarter drop, the overall year-on-year performance remained strong.

Notably, the Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.99% quarter-on-quarter, although they rose by 13.79% year-on-year. This indicates a strategic effort by RELIANCE C to manage costs effectively in the current economic environment.

The operating income showed a remarkable improvement, up by 108.4% quarter-on-quarter and increasing by 11.89% year-on-year, reflecting the company's operational efficiency.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 0.26, which marks an impressive increase of 225% compared to the same period last year.

RELIANCE C has delivered a return of 5.78% in the last week, but has seen a decline of 15.69% over the last six months and a year-to-date drop of 6.12%. This mixed performance highlights the volatility in the market and investor sentiment.

Currently, RELIANCE C holds a market capitalization of 141.41 crore, with a 52-week high of 264.9 and a low of 175, indicating significant fluctuations in the stock price over the past year.

RELIANCE C Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue92.2391.6+0.69%85.5+7.87%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total16.0116.85-4.99%14.07+13.79%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.53.48+0.57%2.53+38.34%
Total Operating Expense86.7788.99-2.49%80.61+7.64%
Operating Income5.462.62+108.4%4.88+11.89%
Net Income Before Taxes0.120.34-64.71%0.91-86.81%
Net Income0.191.42-86.62%0.06+216.67%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.261.89-86.24%0.08+225%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

First Published:13 Feb 2025, 11:20 AM IST
