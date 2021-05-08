Reliance Capital Q4 loss narrows to 1,649 crore

The company had posted a net loss of ₹2,179 crore in the January-March quarter of the last fiscal. Total consolidated income rose to ₹5,163 crore in the quarter from ₹3,780 crore in the year-ago quarter, Reliance Capital said in a regulatory filing. Total expenses also rose to ₹6,564 crore as against ₹5,846 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. On a standalone basis, the company posted a loss of ₹3,865 crore as against ₹2,501 crore at the end of same quarter a year ago.

