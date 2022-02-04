Facing bankruptcy proceedings, Reliance Capital on Friday reported a consolidated net loss at ₹1,759 crore in the quarter ended December 2021 as against a loss of ₹3,966 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The total income of the company stood at ₹4,083 crore in Q3 FY22, down from ₹4,890 crore in Q3 FY21, Reliance Capital said in a regulatory filing.

The company's expenses, higher than the earnings, stood at ₹5,658 crore in the December 2021 quarter. Its expenses stood at ₹8,662 crore in December 2020 quarter, and ₹6,981 crore in September 2021 quarter.

The Reserve Bank had superseded the board of directors of Reliance Capital in November 2021 and appointed Nageswara Rao Y as the administrator, followed by a three-member advisory committee formation to assist the administrator in discharging his duties.

Insolvency proceedings

In early December last year, following an order of the National Company Law Tribunal (Mumbai branch), Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) was initiated against the company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

"Pursuant to order dated December 6, 2021 of the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai, corporate insolvency resolution (CRIP) has been initiated against Reliance Capital Ltd," the company had said.

In a statement, Reliance Capital's promoters said they support the RBI application of referring the company to the NCLT under section 227 for the fast track resolution.

“The company looks forward to expeditious resolution of its debt and continuation as a well capitalised going concern through the IBC process, in the overall interests of all its stakeholders, including lenders, customers, employees and shareholders," the statement read.

Reliance Capital owes its creditors over ₹19,805 crore, the majority of the amount through bonds under the trustee Vistra ITCL India.

The company is the third NBFC to go for resolution under the IBC after Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) and Kolkata-based Srei Group.

With inputs from agencies.

