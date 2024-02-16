Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Reliance Chemotex Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 98.04% YOY

Reliance Chemotex Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 98.04% YOY

Livemint

Reliance Chemotex Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 7.22% YoY & profit decreased by 98.04% YoY

Reliance Chemotex Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live

Reliance Chemotex Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 7.22% & the profit decreased by 98.04% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.37% and the profit decreased by 86.78%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.3% q-o-q & increased by 15.41% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 10.48% q-o-q & increased by 9.69% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.08 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 98.07% Y-o-Y.

Reliance Chemotex Industries has delivered -13.16% return in the last 1 week, 28.52% return in last 6 months, and -24.08% YTD return.

Currently, Reliance Chemotex Industries has a market cap of 170.3 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 349 & 129 respectively.

Reliance Chemotex Industries Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue85.589.4-4.37%92.14-7.22%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total14.0714.86-5.3%12.19+15.41%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.532.52+0.36%2.44+3.71%
Total Operating Expense80.6184.98-5.14%87.69-8.07%
Operating Income4.884.42+10.48%4.45+9.69%
Net Income Before Taxes0.910.42+114.33%4.68-80.65%
Net Income0.060.46-86.78%3.13-98.04%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.080.61-86.89%4.15-98.07%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.06Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹85.5Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.