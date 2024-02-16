Reliance Chemotex Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 98.04% YOY

Reliance Chemotex Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 7.22% & the profit decreased by 98.04% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.37% and the profit decreased by 86.78%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.3% q-o-q & increased by 15.41% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 10.48% q-o-q & increased by 9.69% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.08 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 98.07% Y-o-Y.

Reliance Chemotex Industries has delivered -13.16% return in the last 1 week, 28.52% return in last 6 months, and -24.08% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Reliance Chemotex Industries has a market cap of ₹170.3 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹349 & ₹129 respectively.

Reliance Chemotex Industries Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 85.5 89.4 -4.37% 92.14 -7.22% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 14.07 14.86 -5.3% 12.19 +15.41% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.53 2.52 +0.36% 2.44 +3.71% Total Operating Expense 80.61 84.98 -5.14% 87.69 -8.07% Operating Income 4.88 4.42 +10.48% 4.45 +9.69% Net Income Before Taxes 0.91 0.42 +114.33% 4.68 -80.65% Net Income 0.06 0.46 -86.78% 3.13 -98.04% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.08 0.61 -86.89% 4.15 -98.07%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.06Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹85.5Cr

