Reliance Chemotex Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 98.04% YOY

Reliance Chemotex Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 7.22% & the profit decreased by 98.04% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.37% and the profit decreased by 86.78%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.3% q-o-q & increased by 15.41% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 10.48% q-o-q & increased by 9.69% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.08 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 98.07% Y-o-Y.
Reliance Chemotex Industries has delivered -13.16% return in the last 1 week, 28.52% return in last 6 months, and -24.08% YTD return.
Currently, Reliance Chemotex Industries has a market cap of ₹170.3 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹349 & ₹129 respectively.
Reliance Chemotex Industries Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|85.5
|89.4
|-4.37%
|92.14
|-7.22%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|14.07
|14.86
|-5.3%
|12.19
|+15.41%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.53
|2.52
|+0.36%
|2.44
|+3.71%
|Total Operating Expense
|80.61
|84.98
|-5.14%
|87.69
|-8.07%
|Operating Income
|4.88
|4.42
|+10.48%
|4.45
|+9.69%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.91
|0.42
|+114.33%
|4.68
|-80.65%
|Net Income
|0.06
|0.46
|-86.78%
|3.13
|-98.04%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.08
|0.61
|-86.89%
|4.15
|-98.07%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.06Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹85.5Cr
