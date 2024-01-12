Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Reliance Home Finance Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Falls by 98.97% YoY

Reliance Home Finance Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Falls by 98.97% YoY

Livemint

Reliance Home Finance Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 99.89% YoY & loss decreased by 98.97% YoY

Reliance Home Finance Q3 FY24 Results Live

Reliance Home Finance, a leading financial company, has declared their Q3 FY24 results on 09 Jan, 2024. The company experienced a significant decline in revenue, with a decrease of 99.89% compared to the previous year. However, the loss also decreased by 98.97% YoY, indicating improved financial performance.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Reliance Home Finance saw a slight growth in revenue, with a 0.5% increase. However, the loss increased by 282.16%, which is a cause for concern.

One positive aspect of the results is the decline in Selling, General & Administrative expenses. These expenses decreased by 18.74% compared to the previous quarter and by 87.91% YoY. This indicates effective cost management by the company.

The operating income of Reliance Home Finance was down by 282.16% compared to the previous quarter and decreased by 102.48% YoY. This decline in operating income is a worrisome trend for the company.

The EPS (Earnings Per Share) for Q3 FY24 is -0.05, which increased by 98.97% YoY. This indicates a positive growth in earnings per share, despite the overall decline in revenue.

In terms of market performance, Reliance Home Finance has delivered impressive returns. The company has recorded a return of 19.59% in the last 1 week, 68.12% in the last 6 months, and 36.47% year-to-date.

Currently, Reliance Home Finance has a market cap of 281.33 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 5.8 and 1.7 respectively. These figures provide insights into the company's market value and its performance compared to previous periods.

Reliance Home Finance Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.160.16+0.5%140.77-99.89%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.50.61-18.74%4.1-87.91%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-�%0.48-100%
Total Operating Expense2.720.83+227.87%37.54-92.75%
Operating Income-2.56-0.67-282.16%103.23-102.48%
Net Income Before Taxes-2.56-0.67-282.16%-163.4+98.43%
Net Income-2.56-0.67-282.16%-249.23+98.97%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.05-0.01-262.06%-4.86+98.97%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-2.56Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹0.16Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.