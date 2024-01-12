Reliance Home Finance Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Falls by 98.97% YoY

Reliance Home Finance, a leading financial company, has declared their Q3 FY24 results on 09 Jan, 2024. The company experienced a significant decline in revenue, with a decrease of 99.89% compared to the previous year. However, the loss also decreased by 98.97% YoY, indicating improved financial performance.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Reliance Home Finance saw a slight growth in revenue, with a 0.5% increase. However, the loss increased by 282.16%, which is a cause for concern.
One positive aspect of the results is the decline in Selling, General & Administrative expenses. These expenses decreased by 18.74% compared to the previous quarter and by 87.91% YoY. This indicates effective cost management by the company.
The operating income of Reliance Home Finance was down by 282.16% compared to the previous quarter and decreased by 102.48% YoY. This decline in operating income is a worrisome trend for the company.
The EPS (Earnings Per Share) for Q3 FY24 is ₹-0.05, which increased by 98.97% YoY. This indicates a positive growth in earnings per share, despite the overall decline in revenue.
In terms of market performance, Reliance Home Finance has delivered impressive returns. The company has recorded a return of 19.59% in the last 1 week, 68.12% in the last 6 months, and 36.47% year-to-date.
Currently, Reliance Home Finance has a market cap of ₹281.33 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹5.8 and ₹1.7 respectively. These figures provide insights into the company's market value and its performance compared to previous periods.
Reliance Home Finance Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.16
|0.16
|+0.5%
|140.77
|-99.89%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.5
|0.61
|-18.74%
|4.1
|-87.91%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|-�%
|0.48
|-100%
|Total Operating Expense
|2.72
|0.83
|+227.87%
|37.54
|-92.75%
|Operating Income
|-2.56
|-0.67
|-282.16%
|103.23
|-102.48%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-2.56
|-0.67
|-282.16%
|-163.4
|+98.43%
|Net Income
|-2.56
|-0.67
|-282.16%
|-249.23
|+98.97%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.05
|-0.01
|-262.06%
|-4.86
|+98.97%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-2.56Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹0.16Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!