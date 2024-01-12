Reliance Home Finance Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Falls by 98.97% YoY

Reliance Home Finance, a leading financial company, has declared their Q3 FY24 results on 09 Jan, 2024. The company experienced a significant decline in revenue, with a decrease of 99.89% compared to the previous year. However, the loss also decreased by 98.97% YoY, indicating improved financial performance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, Reliance Home Finance saw a slight growth in revenue, with a 0.5% increase. However, the loss increased by 282.16%, which is a cause for concern.

One positive aspect of the results is the decline in Selling, General & Administrative expenses. These expenses decreased by 18.74% compared to the previous quarter and by 87.91% YoY. This indicates effective cost management by the company.

The operating income of Reliance Home Finance was down by 282.16% compared to the previous quarter and decreased by 102.48% YoY. This decline in operating income is a worrisome trend for the company.

The EPS (Earnings Per Share) for Q3 FY24 is ₹-0.05, which increased by 98.97% YoY. This indicates a positive growth in earnings per share, despite the overall decline in revenue.

In terms of market performance, Reliance Home Finance has delivered impressive returns. The company has recorded a return of 19.59% in the last 1 week, 68.12% in the last 6 months, and 36.47% year-to-date.

Currently, Reliance Home Finance has a market cap of ₹281.33 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹5.8 and ₹1.7 respectively. These figures provide insights into the company's market value and its performance compared to previous periods.

Reliance Home Finance Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.16 0.16 +0.5% 140.77 -99.89% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.5 0.61 -18.74% 4.1 -87.91% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -�% 0.48 -100% Total Operating Expense 2.72 0.83 +227.87% 37.54 -92.75% Operating Income -2.56 -0.67 -282.16% 103.23 -102.48% Net Income Before Taxes -2.56 -0.67 -282.16% -163.4 +98.43% Net Income -2.56 -0.67 -282.16% -249.23 +98.97% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.05 -0.01 -262.06% -4.86 +98.97%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-2.56Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹0.16Cr

