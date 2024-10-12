Reliance Industrial Infrastruct Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 1.71% YoY

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct Q2 Results Live : Reliance Industrial Infrastruct declared their Q2 results on 11 Oct, 2024, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline reported a significant decrease of 14.8% year-over-year, alongside a profit decline of 1.71%. In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue saw a slight decline of 1.35%, but profit managed to increase by 7.69%.
In an analysis of operational efficiency, the company reported a noteworthy reduction in Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which fell by 16.13% quarter-over-quarter and 35.4% year-over-year. Despite these cost-saving measures, the operating income faced challenges, down by 7.91% compared to the previous quarter and a striking 63.98% year-over-year.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 was reported at ₹2.07, a decrease of 1.43% year-over-year. This marks another indicator of the company's struggles in the competitive landscape.
Investors may be concerned as Reliance Industrial Infrastruct has shown a return of -0.71% over the last week, a more substantial -8.71% return over the last six months, and a significant -12.26% year-to-date return. This trend suggests ongoing challenges that may affect investor sentiment.
Currently, Reliance Industrial Infrastruct holds a market capitalization of ₹1786.1 Crores, with a 52-week high of ₹1605 and a low of ₹983, reflecting the volatility and market conditions the company is navigating.
Reliance Industrial Infrastruct Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|12.24
|12.4
|-1.35%
|14.36
|-14.8%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3.23
|3.85
|-16.13%
|5
|-35.4%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.37
|0.36
|+1.1%
|0.64
|-42.41%
|Total Operating Expense
|15.45
|15.38
|+0.44%
|16.32
|-5.35%
|Operating Income
|-3.21
|-2.98
|-7.91%
|-1.96
|-63.98%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|3.61
|3.54
|+1.96%
|5.23
|-31.01%
|Net Income
|3.12
|2.9
|+7.69%
|3.18
|-1.71%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.07
|1.92
|+7.81%
|2.1
|-1.43%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹3.12Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹12.24Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar