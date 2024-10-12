Hello User
Reliance Industrial Infrastruct Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 1.71% YoY

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 1.71% YoY

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct Q2 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 14.8% YoY & profit decreased by 1.71% YoY.

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct Q2 Results Live : Reliance Industrial Infrastruct declared their Q2 results on 11 Oct, 2024, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline reported a significant decrease of 14.8% year-over-year, alongside a profit decline of 1.71%. In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue saw a slight decline of 1.35%, but profit managed to increase by 7.69%.

In an analysis of operational efficiency, the company reported a noteworthy reduction in Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which fell by 16.13% quarter-over-quarter and 35.4% year-over-year. Despite these cost-saving measures, the operating income faced challenges, down by 7.91% compared to the previous quarter and a striking 63.98% year-over-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 was reported at 2.07, a decrease of 1.43% year-over-year. This marks another indicator of the company's struggles in the competitive landscape.

Investors may be concerned as Reliance Industrial Infrastruct has shown a return of -0.71% over the last week, a more substantial -8.71% return over the last six months, and a significant -12.26% year-to-date return. This trend suggests ongoing challenges that may affect investor sentiment.

Currently, Reliance Industrial Infrastruct holds a market capitalization of 1786.1 Crores, with a 52-week high of 1605 and a low of 983, reflecting the volatility and market conditions the company is navigating.

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue12.2412.4-1.35%14.36-14.8%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.233.85-16.13%5-35.4%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.370.36+1.1%0.64-42.41%
Total Operating Expense15.4515.38+0.44%16.32-5.35%
Operating Income-3.21-2.98-7.91%-1.96-63.98%
Net Income Before Taxes3.613.54+1.96%5.23-31.01%
Net Income3.122.9+7.69%3.18-1.71%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.071.92+7.81%2.1-1.43%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹3.12Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹12.24Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

