Reliance Industrial Infrastruct Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 1.71% YoY

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct Q2 Results Live : Reliance Industrial Infrastruct declared their Q2 results on 11 Oct, 2024, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline reported a significant decrease of 14.8% year-over-year, alongside a profit decline of 1.71%. In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue saw a slight decline of 1.35%, but profit managed to increase by 7.69%.

In an analysis of operational efficiency, the company reported a noteworthy reduction in Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which fell by 16.13% quarter-over-quarter and 35.4% year-over-year. Despite these cost-saving measures, the operating income faced challenges, down by 7.91% compared to the previous quarter and a striking 63.98% year-over-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 was reported at ₹2.07, a decrease of 1.43% year-over-year. This marks another indicator of the company's struggles in the competitive landscape.

Investors may be concerned as Reliance Industrial Infrastruct has shown a return of -0.71% over the last week, a more substantial -8.71% return over the last six months, and a significant -12.26% year-to-date return. This trend suggests ongoing challenges that may affect investor sentiment.

Currently, Reliance Industrial Infrastruct holds a market capitalization of ₹1786.1 Crores, with a 52-week high of ₹1605 and a low of ₹983, reflecting the volatility and market conditions the company is navigating.

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 12.24 12.4 -1.35% 14.36 -14.8% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.23 3.85 -16.13% 5 -35.4% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.37 0.36 +1.1% 0.64 -42.41% Total Operating Expense 15.45 15.38 +0.44% 16.32 -5.35% Operating Income -3.21 -2.98 -7.91% -1.96 -63.98% Net Income Before Taxes 3.61 3.54 +1.96% 5.23 -31.01% Net Income 3.12 2.9 +7.69% 3.18 -1.71% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.07 1.92 +7.81% 2.1 -1.43%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹3.12Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹12.24Cr

