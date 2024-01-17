Reliance Industrial Infrastruct Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 54.13% YOY

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct declared their Q3 FY24 results on 15 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 13.48% & the profit increased by 54.13% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 4.07% and the profit increased by 14.35%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.36% q-o-q & decreased by 12.14% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 27.62% q-o-q & decreased by 93.91% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.41 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 54.49% Y-o-Y.
Reliance Industrial Infrastruct has delivered 8.45% return in the last 1 week, 49.63% return in last 6 months and 8.22% YTD return.
Currently the Reliance Industrial Infrastruct has a market cap of ₹2203.01 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1605 & ₹723.05 respectively.
Reliance Industrial Infrastruct Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|14.95
|14.36
|+4.07%
|17.28
|-13.48%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|4.88
|5
|-2.36%
|5.56
|-12.14%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.58
|0.64
|-9.43%
|1.55
|-62.46%
|Total Operating Expense
|16.36
|16.32
|+0.27%
|18.01
|-9.12%
|Operating Income
|-1.42
|-1.96
|+27.62%
|-0.73
|-93.91%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|5.08
|5.23
|-2.87%
|3.05
|+66.64%
|Net Income
|3.63
|3.18
|+14.35%
|2.36
|+54.13%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.41
|2.1
|+14.76%
|1.56
|+54.49%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹3.63Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹14.95Cr
