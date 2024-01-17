Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Reliance Industrial Infrastruct Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 54.13% YOY

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 54.13% YOY

Livemint

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 13.48% YoY & profit increased by 54.13% YoY

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct Q3 FY24 Results Live

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct declared their Q3 FY24 results on 15 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 13.48% & the profit increased by 54.13% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 4.07% and the profit increased by 14.35%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.36% q-o-q & decreased by 12.14% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 27.62% q-o-q & decreased by 93.91% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.41 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 54.49% Y-o-Y.

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct has delivered 8.45% return in the last 1 week, 49.63% return in last 6 months and 8.22% YTD return.

Currently the Reliance Industrial Infrastruct has a market cap of 2203.01 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1605 & 723.05 respectively.

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue14.9514.36+4.07%17.28-13.48%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4.885-2.36%5.56-12.14%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.580.64-9.43%1.55-62.46%
Total Operating Expense16.3616.32+0.27%18.01-9.12%
Operating Income-1.42-1.96+27.62%-0.73-93.91%
Net Income Before Taxes5.085.23-2.87%3.05+66.64%
Net Income3.633.18+14.35%2.36+54.13%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.412.1+14.76%1.56+54.49%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹3.63Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹14.95Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.