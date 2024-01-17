Reliance Industrial Infrastruct Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 54.13% YOY

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct declared their Q3 FY24 results on 15 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 13.48% & the profit increased by 54.13% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 4.07% and the profit increased by 14.35%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.36% q-o-q & decreased by 12.14% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 27.62% q-o-q & decreased by 93.91% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹2.41 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 54.49% Y-o-Y.

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct has delivered 8.45% return in the last 1 week, 49.63% return in last 6 months and 8.22% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently the Reliance Industrial Infrastruct has a market cap of ₹2203.01 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1605 & ₹723.05 respectively.

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 14.95 14.36 +4.07% 17.28 -13.48% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 4.88 5 -2.36% 5.56 -12.14% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.58 0.64 -9.43% 1.55 -62.46% Total Operating Expense 16.36 16.32 +0.27% 18.01 -9.12% Operating Income -1.42 -1.96 +27.62% -0.73 -93.91% Net Income Before Taxes 5.08 5.23 -2.87% 3.05 +66.64% Net Income 3.63 3.18 +14.35% 2.36 +54.13% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.41 2.1 +14.76% 1.56 +54.49%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹3.63Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹14.95Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!