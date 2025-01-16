Reliance Industrial Infrastruct Q3 Results 2025:Reliance Industrial Infrastruct declared their Q3 results on 15 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 17.32% compared to the previous year, while profit saw a significant decline of 24.52% year-on-year, landing at ₹2.74 crore. The revenue for the quarter stood at ₹12.36 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue experienced a slight growth of 0.98%, although profit fell by 12.18%. This mixed performance raises questions about the company's operational efficiency in the current market environment.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.33% quarter-on-quarter, but saw a substantial decrease of 30.94% year-on-year. This suggests that while expenses are being managed effectively compared to last year, they are still creeping up in the short term.

Additionally, the operating income was down by 1.87% quarter-on-quarter and decreased drastically by 130.28% year-on-year, reflecting a challenging operating landscape for the company.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹1.81, representing a decline of 24.9% year-on-year, a significant drop that may impact investor sentiment moving forward.

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct has faced considerable challenges in the stock market, delivering -9.38% returns in the last week, -25.09% in the past six months, and -6.55% year-to-date.

Currently, the company boasts a market capitalization of ₹1528.2 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1597.7 and a low of ₹966, indicating significant volatility in its stock performance over the past year.

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 12.36 12.24 +0.98% 14.95 -17.32% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.37 3.23 +4.33% 4.88 -30.94% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.37 0.37 -0% 0.58 -36.21% Total Operating Expense 15.63 15.45 +1.17% 16.36 -4.46% Operating Income -3.27 -3.21 -1.87% -1.42 -130.28% Net Income Before Taxes 3.22 3.61 -10.8% 5.08 -36.61% Net Income 2.74 3.12 -12.18% 3.63 -24.52% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.81 2.07 -12.56% 2.41 -24.9%