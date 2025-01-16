Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Reliance Industrial Infrastruct Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 24.52% YOY, profit at 2.74 crore and revenue at 12.36 crore

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 24.52% YOY, profit at ₹2.74 crore and revenue at ₹12.36 crore

Livemint

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Jan, 2025: Revenue decreased by 17.32% YoY & profit decreased by 24.52% YoY, profit at 2.74 crore and revenue at 12.36 crore

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Jan, 2025

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct Q3 Results 2025:Reliance Industrial Infrastruct declared their Q3 results on 15 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 17.32% compared to the previous year, while profit saw a significant decline of 24.52% year-on-year, landing at 2.74 crore. The revenue for the quarter stood at 12.36 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue experienced a slight growth of 0.98%, although profit fell by 12.18%. This mixed performance raises questions about the company's operational efficiency in the current market environment.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.33% quarter-on-quarter, but saw a substantial decrease of 30.94% year-on-year. This suggests that while expenses are being managed effectively compared to last year, they are still creeping up in the short term.

Additionally, the operating income was down by 1.87% quarter-on-quarter and decreased drastically by 130.28% year-on-year, reflecting a challenging operating landscape for the company.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at 1.81, representing a decline of 24.9% year-on-year, a significant drop that may impact investor sentiment moving forward.

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct has faced considerable challenges in the stock market, delivering -9.38% returns in the last week, -25.09% in the past six months, and -6.55% year-to-date.

Currently, the company boasts a market capitalization of 1528.2 crore, with a 52-week high of 1597.7 and a low of 966, indicating significant volatility in its stock performance over the past year.

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue12.3612.24+0.98%14.95-17.32%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.373.23+4.33%4.88-30.94%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.370.37-0%0.58-36.21%
Total Operating Expense15.6315.45+1.17%16.36-4.46%
Operating Income-3.27-3.21-1.87%-1.42-130.28%
Net Income Before Taxes3.223.61-10.8%5.08-36.61%
Net Income2.743.12-12.18%3.63-24.52%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.812.07-12.56%2.41-24.9%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2.74Cr

Question : What is Q3 revenue?

Ans : ₹12.36Cr

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

