Reliance Industrial Infrastruct Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 24.52% YOY, profit at ₹2.74 crore and revenue at ₹12.36 crore

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct Q3 Results 2025:Reliance Industrial Infrastruct declared their Q3 results on 15 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 17.32% compared to the previous year, while profit saw a significant decline of 24.52% year-on-year, landing at ₹2.74 crore. The revenue for the quarter stood at ₹12.36 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue experienced a slight growth of 0.98%, although profit fell by 12.18%. This mixed performance raises questions about the company's operational efficiency in the current market environment.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.33% quarter-on-quarter, but saw a substantial decrease of 30.94% year-on-year. This suggests that while expenses are being managed effectively compared to last year, they are still creeping up in the short term.
Additionally, the operating income was down by 1.87% quarter-on-quarter and decreased drastically by 130.28% year-on-year, reflecting a challenging operating landscape for the company.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹1.81, representing a decline of 24.9% year-on-year, a significant drop that may impact investor sentiment moving forward.
Reliance Industrial Infrastruct has faced considerable challenges in the stock market, delivering -9.38% returns in the last week, -25.09% in the past six months, and -6.55% year-to-date.
Currently, the company boasts a market capitalization of ₹1528.2 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1597.7 and a low of ₹966, indicating significant volatility in its stock performance over the past year.
Reliance Industrial Infrastruct Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|12.36
|12.24
|+0.98%
|14.95
|-17.32%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3.37
|3.23
|+4.33%
|4.88
|-30.94%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.37
|0.37
|-0%
|0.58
|-36.21%
|Total Operating Expense
|15.63
|15.45
|+1.17%
|16.36
|-4.46%
|Operating Income
|-3.27
|-3.21
|-1.87%
|-1.42
|-130.28%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|3.22
|3.61
|-10.8%
|5.08
|-36.61%
|Net Income
|2.74
|3.12
|-12.18%
|3.63
|-24.52%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.81
|2.07
|-12.56%
|2.41
|-24.9%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2.74Cr
Question : What is Q3 revenue?
Ans : ₹12.36Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.