Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Reliance Industrial Infrastruct Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 68.01% YOY

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 68.01% YOY

Livemint

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct Q4 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 17.69% YoY & profit decreased by 68.01% YoY

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct Q4 FY24 Results Live

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct declared their Q4 FY24 results on 18 Apr, 2024. The topline decreased by 17.69% & the profit decreased by 68.01% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 2.9% and the profit increased by 1.65%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.07% q-o-q & increased by 5.45% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 59.72% q-o-q & decreased by 129.69% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.45 for Q4 FY24 which decreased by 0.22% Y-o-Y.

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct has delivered -3.56% return in the last 1 week, 10.11% return in last 6 months and -7.2% YTD return.

Currently the Reliance Industrial Infrastruct has a market cap of 1889.24 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1605 & 821 respectively.

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct Financials

PeriodQ4 FY24Q3 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ4 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue14.5114.95-2.9%17.63-17.69%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total5.134.88+5.07%4.87+5.45%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.560.58-3.81%1.06-47.56%
Total Operating Expense16.7816.36+2.52%10+67.72%
Operating Income-2.26-1.42-59.72%7.63-129.69%
Net Income Before Taxes4.745.08-6.62%11.66-59.35%
Net Income3.693.63+1.65%11.54-68.01%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.452.41+1.66%2.46-0.22%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹3.69Cr

Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹14.51Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.