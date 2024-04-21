Reliance Industrial Infrastruct Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 68.01% YOY

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct declared their Q4 FY24 results on 18 Apr, 2024. The topline decreased by 17.69% & the profit decreased by 68.01% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 2.9% and the profit increased by 1.65%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.07% q-o-q & increased by 5.45% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 59.72% q-o-q & decreased by 129.69% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.45 for Q4 FY24 which decreased by 0.22% Y-o-Y.
Reliance Industrial Infrastruct has delivered -3.56% return in the last 1 week, 10.11% return in last 6 months and -7.2% YTD return.
Currently the Reliance Industrial Infrastruct has a market cap of ₹1889.24 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1605 & ₹821 respectively.
Reliance Industrial Infrastruct Financials
|Period
|Q4 FY24
|Q3 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|14.51
|14.95
|-2.9%
|17.63
|-17.69%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|5.13
|4.88
|+5.07%
|4.87
|+5.45%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.56
|0.58
|-3.81%
|1.06
|-47.56%
|Total Operating Expense
|16.78
|16.36
|+2.52%
|10
|+67.72%
|Operating Income
|-2.26
|-1.42
|-59.72%
|7.63
|-129.69%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|4.74
|5.08
|-6.62%
|11.66
|-59.35%
|Net Income
|3.69
|3.63
|+1.65%
|11.54
|-68.01%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.45
|2.41
|+1.66%
|2.46
|-0.22%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹3.69Cr
Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹14.51Cr
