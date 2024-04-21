Reliance Industrial Infrastruct Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 68.01% YOY

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct Q4 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 17.69% YoY & profit decreased by 68.01% YoY

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct declared their Q4 FY24 results on 18 Apr, 2024. The topline decreased by 17.69% & the profit decreased by 68.01% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 2.9% and the profit increased by 1.65%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.07% q-o-q & increased by 5.45% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 59.72% q-o-q & decreased by 129.69% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹2.45 for Q4 FY24 which decreased by 0.22% Y-o-Y.

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct has delivered -3.56% return in the last 1 week, 10.11% return in last 6 months and -7.2% YTD return.

Currently the Reliance Industrial Infrastruct has a market cap of ₹1889.24 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1605 & ₹821 respectively.

Reliance Industrial Infrastruct Financials Period Q4 FY24 Q3 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 14.51 14.95 -2.9% 17.63 -17.69% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 5.13 4.88 +5.07% 4.87 +5.45% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.56 0.58 -3.81% 1.06 -47.56% Total Operating Expense 16.78 16.36 +2.52% 10 +67.72% Operating Income -2.26 -1.42 -59.72% 7.63 -129.69% Net Income Before Taxes 4.74 5.08 -6.62% 11.66 -59.35% Net Income 3.69 3.63 +1.65% 11.54 -68.01% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.45 2.41 +1.66% 2.46 -0.22%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹3.69Cr Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹14.51Cr

