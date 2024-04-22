Q4 Results: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led RIL declares interim dividend of ₹ 10 per equity share for the financial year 2024

Q4 Results: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Monday announced an interim dividend of ₹10 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a stock exchange filing, Reliance Industries Ltd said the board of directors “Recommended a dividend of Rs. 10.00 per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024."

Reliance Earnings Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led RIL on Monday announced its financial results for the fourth quarter (January-March period) of fiscal year 2024 (FY24).

The company said its consolidated profit for the fourth quarter dropped about 2 per cent to ₹18,951 crore.

However, the profit was higher quarter-on-quarter when compared to ₹17,265 crore in October-December period of the fiscal year 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Its consolidated revenue rose 11.6 per cent to ₹2.41 lakh crore.

Revenue from the oil-to-chemicals unit rose 10.9 per cent, primarily driven by improved price realisation for transportation fuels and higher volumes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reliance Industries also said that its total expenses surged by 11.8 per cent, mainly due to higher depreciation and amortisation costs.

Its EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) for the March quarter rose 14.3 per cent year-on-year to ₹47,150 crore, registering growth across all businesses.

For the full fiscal year 2024, Reliance reported a record net profit at ₹69,621 crore as compared to ₹66,702 crore in the preceding financial year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reliance Jio RIL’s digital services arm Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd posted a 12 per cent rise in net profit at ₹5,583 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24, boosted by subscriber additions.

Its consumer base swelled to 481.8 million from 470.9 million at the end of December 2023.

