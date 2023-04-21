Reliance Industries' garners Q4 PAT of ₹19,299 cr up by 19% YoY driven by O2C biz3 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 09:36 PM IST
- The oil-to-telecom empire posts consolidated PAT of ₹19,299 crore, up by 19.11% from ₹16,203 crore in Q4Y22. The growth was at a higher pace by 22.21% from ₹15,792 crore in Q3FY23. The PAT was driven by robust operating profit in 02C business.
Reliance Industries (RIL) registers 19.11% YoY growth in consolidated net profit to ₹19,299 crore in the quarter ending March 31, 2023, driven by robust upside in mainstay oil-to-chemicals (O2C) posting highest ever operating profit and lower rate. The conglomerate's oil and gas segment also delivered strong growth, while the telecom segment was broadly in-line. Although the retail business missed EBITDA estimates, the performance was still stable.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×